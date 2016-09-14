We're alive! Will you marry me?

Sydney man proposes to girlfriend seconds after helicopter crash near Queenstown

KAVINDA HERATH/FAIRFAX NZ Mitchell Green proposed to his fiancee Kaydee Gosper just moments after their helicopter flight crashed near Queenstown on Monday.

Sydney man Mitchell Green was excited about proposing to his girlfriend on a snow-capped mountain near Queenstown on Monday.

His excitement then turned to panic after the Helicopter Line helicopter that they, and three other passengers, were travelling in crashed and rolled on Mt Sale while the pilot was attempting a snow landing on the mountain.

Thoughts of dying were running through his head when Green decided to still go ahead with the proposal.

RHYS CHAMBERLAIN/FAIRFAX NZ Police and ambulance at The Helicopter Line headquarters in Queenstown on Monday.

His partner Kaydee Gosper, 24, said yes.

The pilot was helping to get the shaken couple and other passengers out of the helicopter when Green proposed, Gosper said.

"Mitch, as he couldn't walk, he had his arm around me. We were trying to get away from the helicopter and he said he couldn't wait any longer.

"He pulled it [the ring] out and he put it on my finger."

Gosper said she felt excited, happy and confused all at once.

Green said before the crash the trip was jumbled, with two planned flights being cancelled because of poor weather.

The couple were offered the scenic flight, which crashed about 3pm on the Crown Range, above Arrowtown.

Green said "I had just been looking forward to it [proposing] for so long."

After the realisation of the crash he was just happy he was alive to ask Gosper to marry him, Green said.

"We're glad to be alive."

"We're grateful. Someone was watching over us, for sure," Gosper said.

The couple, who had been together for seven years, had not yet had a chance to celebrate their engagement.

Green had been in Southland Hospital since the crash and had surgery for his leg injury on Tuesday night.

"[We will] just make sure he is better and then worry about it," Gosper said.

The couple arrived in New Zealand from Sydney for a holiday on Saturday night.

Green and Gosper went jetboating on the Shotover Jet the day before the helicopter crash.

Skiing, snowboarding and a list of other activities were on the couple's itinerary - but would not happen.

Green said he had some deep cuts in his ligaments from the crash.

He would need to take eight to ten weeks off work and focus on rehab.

It looked unlikely he would need more surgery at this stage, he said.

Gosper was sore from the crash but had not been injured.

Air accident investigators had spoken to the passengers that were on-board the helicopter.

Transport Accident Investigation Commission air accident investigator Steve Walker said at a press conference on Tuesday that the investigation was in early stages and they were very interested to find out how the accident occurred.

Walker said it was fortunate those on board were not seriously injured.

