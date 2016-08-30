Cruising without children: Adults only cruising in luxury

Looking for a romantic sojourn at sea?

While there's lots of news about the latest family-friendly megaships, what's on offer for people who prefer cruising without kids?

Although many modern resort-style ships have adults-only spaces, sometimes only a child-free ship or cruise is going to cut it – particularly if you're looking for a romantic, relaxing sojourn at sea.



There aren't many dedicated adults-only ships, although Viking Ocean Cruises, the world's newest cruise line, has plumped firmly for that segment.

Its 930-passenger ships, Viking Star and Viking Sea – and the next four in the series – are specifically designed for over-18s.

The infinity pool at the stern of Viking Star.

The emphasis is on destinations, with expert lectures, pop-up classical performers, and art and books everywhere you look, creating a calm, laid-back atmosphere.

Anthony Weller Viking Star cruise ship, Aquavit Terrace Bar.

Three British cruise lines operate adults-only ships. P&O Cruises World Cruising has two, the 1994-passenger Arcadia and 1870-passenger Oriana; Saga's 456-passenger Saga Pearl II and 706-passenger Saga Sapphire are exclusively for the over-50s; and Voyages to Antiquity's 378-passenger Aegean Odyssey is "unsuitable for children under the age of 12" and under-16s are discouraged from cruising.

Apart from booking a cruise with those lines, your options for child-free cruising are to look for ships that aren't designed for family holidays.

These include luxury and premium ships that appeal to well-heeled couples and singles and don't offer much (or anything) in the way of kids' programs, clubs or facilities. Think Azamara Club Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Ponant, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn, Silversea and Windstar. Interestingly, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' Europa 2 and Crystal Cruises' Crystal Serenity and Symphony do cater for children but they're the exception to the general rule.

Viking Ocean Cruises living room.

Similarly, world voyages attract retirees who have the time and money to spend up to three months at sea, so they are more appealing to older couples and singles than to young family groups. Most river cruises are not very family-friendly either; the ships and itineraries are not geared up for kids, although Uniworld and Tauck offer family-oriented programs during school holidays.

Talking of school holidays, if you're planning a cruise in Australia or the Pacific islands and don't want to be surrounded by kids and teenagers, your best bet is to book outside of school holidays. There may not be any strictly adults-only ships cruising here, but you can escape on board to adults-only retreats.

Princess Cruises will have five ships cruising Down Under this coming summer and all feature The Sanctuary, where grown-ups can escape for a few hours (or the whole day). Carnival Legend and Spirit both have Serenity decks, P&O Cruises' ships have the Oasis retreat, Royal Caribbean ships have the Solarium pool area and Celebrity Solstice, which is a more adult-focused ship, also has a child-free Solarium.

Carnival fare.

MEET THE CREW

NAME Manuel Costa, from Portugal

POSITION Senior Maitre d', Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Legend

Viking Star's first sea cruise to Norway.

MY JOB … is ensuring that the dining room operations run smoothly. A maitre d' must have a thorough knowledge of all standards and procedures related to all restaurant outlets and the training of all assistant managers in this area. Most importantly, I must ensure guest satisfaction at all times. A TYPICAL DAY On a daily basis I work with my team, coaching and supervising. I also meet with all guests to ensure their satisfaction and experiences onboard.

FAVOURITE CRUISE MOMENT Transiting the Panama Canal was a very special experience.

FAVOURITE CRUISE PORTS Isle of Pines is a great place, very relaxing. It also offers fantastic opportunities for sports.

INSIDER TIPS You mustn't miss our Nouveau restaurant on Deck 10 – wonderful service and fine cuisine. I also recommend The Chef's Table.

TIP

While 18-year-olds can legally enjoy a drink on ships cruising in Australian, European and South American waters, alcohol is not served to under-21s on ships cruising out of North America.

