Marlborough could see Spacecube video experience on Picton foreshore

SUPPLIED An example of Spacecubes being used as pop-up shops in Auckland.

A high-tech virtual tour of the Marlborough Sounds may be coming to Picton next month.

A glass structure known as a Spacecube, described as being Lego-like, has been proposed for the Picton foreshore, with visitors to the cube getting to see footage from a Marlborough Sounds scenic tour.

Once users got to different locations in the Sounds, they would be able to look around in all directions using virtual reality headsets.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/FAIRFAX NZ View of the Marlborough Sounds with Picton, top.

The applicant who proposed the project wanted it up and running in October, for the cruise ship season.

He declined to comment.

The Marlborough District Council's assets and services committee agreed on Tuesday to grant an operating licence for the Spacecube, subject to the project complying with the Picton Foreshore Reserve Management Plan.

A council spokeswoman said councillors would discuss the matter further at a full council meeting on September 22.

It was yet to be decided how the project would be funded, but options included it being fully funded and free to customers, partly funded at a reduced cost to customers, or privately funded at full cost to customers.

Every year a limited number of concessions were granted on the Picton foreshore, for commercial activities such as icecream carts or coffee carts, which would enhance the recreational use of the area.

Council amenities manager Rosie Bartlett said the Spacecube idea was "a little bit different".

The dimensions of the cube would be 3 metres by 6m, and it would be 2.8m high.

Possible locations for the project were on the grass area in front of Le Cafe, near the Cook Memorial or at the London Quay end of the foreshore.

Councillor Jessica Bagge said at the meeting more information was needed before the council could make a decision, a view which was echoed by councillor Trevor Hook.

Hook said he was not opposed to the idea, though he wanted the location to be carefully considered.

Beachcomber Cruises marketing manager Jessica Jones said she was opposed to the location of the Spacecube.

"While this project is a great idea and moving with the times of virtual tours, I don't think it would be very fitting to have on the Picton foreshore," she said.

Picton Smart and Connected chairwoman Barbara Speedy said the community group had not been consulted about the project.

Picton people were fond of their open spaces, so it would be interesting to see how the public reacted to the proposal.

Although the Spacecube was glass it would still create an impact because of its size, Speedy said.

"Obviously the council is going to have a look at the specifications of what [the foreshore] is for," she said.

- The Marlborough Express