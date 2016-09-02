Top 10: things you should never pay for on holidays

POPROTSKIY ALEXEY If you're a smart shopper, you can see the world without emptying your bank account.

It's funny how we spend so much time and energy budgeting our dream trip, but by the time we get over there we end up wasting a lot of it on unnecessary expenses.

And in the end of the day, the more money that's spent on these expenses, the less you can dedicate to your actual holiday.

We're going to look at 10 things you should never pay for on a holiday. Avoid these expenses and your next trip will be much richer (in more ways than one).

ERIK DE CASTRO There are some ways to get around hefty overseas ATM fees.

1. UNNECESSARY ATM WITHDRAWAL FEES

Many ATMs overseas charge you for the privilege of using them, as well as exorbitant international transaction fees.

Travel money cards ensure you will only be paying the minimum withdrawal fees when accessing your money.

N/A Beware: luggage fees can rack up fast.

2. EXCESS LUGGAGE FEES

Avoiding these fees is as simple as reading the fine print.

Before booking your flights, make sure you're aware of circumstances that incur excess luggage fees and pack your bags lightly so if you do get a lot of souvenirs you won't face the charges.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ It's 2016, and free wifi is plentiful, so avoid paying for the internet whenever possible.

3. WIFI

A stable, secure internet connection isn't too hard to come by in 2016, and if you're smart you don't have to pay for it.

If your accommodation does charge for wifi, simply pop into a McDonald's or Starbucks that generally offer free wifi to customers.

ANDREA COMAS Souvenirs - unless they're really special - are often a waste of money.

4. TACKY SOUVENIRS

Unless you notice something that might be meaningful for someone close, tacky souvenirs are generally a waste of money (and will probably just get thrown out anyway).

5. BREAKFAST

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but can be quite expensive depending on where you're travelling. Try to book a hotel that offers a free breakfast buffet and save!

6. CALLING HOME

It's no secret that making an international phone call can cost a mint, but if you've got a wifi connection and Skype there's no reason you can't touch base for free!

7. WALKING TOURS

Now this is a suggestion that's a little controversial, but many cities offer free walking tours (often on a tip-based payment system) that are just as good as the paid ones.

8. TAXIS

While there are exceptions (emergencies and travelling in underdeveloped countries) it's generally much cheaper to skip the taxi in favour of public transportation.

9. COUNTERFEIT MERCHANDISE

While the price is appealing, in the end of the day counterfeit merchandise really isn't worth your while, and is generally produced by unsavoury means.

10. FOOD NEAR TOURIST SITES

You'll never see a bowl of pasta cost as much as the one that comes from the restaurant next to the Colosseum, so try and avoid eateries surrounding major sites.

Do you know any other holiday expenses that can be cut out to save money? Let us know in the comments section.

-Over Sixty