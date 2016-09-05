Skuon in Cambodia is so infested with spiders that locals have to eat them

Infested with spiders for many decades, the locals of Skuon, Cambodia decided - if you can't beat them, eat them.

The town, located on the highway between Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, is crawling with so many tarantulas that it has become known as "Spiderville".

According to The Sun, locals have been nibbling on the eight-legged beasts since the 1970s.

Faced with severe famine during the rule of the Khmer Rouge, residents started cooking up the spiders that infested their homes.

These days, the fried creepy crawlies are considered a delicacy - and many locals now make a living out of convincing tourists to try the snack.

The town even boasts a statue of a tarantula, cementing its reputation as the arachnid capital.

As for the taste? Well, better than you might expect.

The spiders are usually deep fried, seasoned and served with rice or noodles.

Rhymer Rigby, a travel writer for The Telegraph, wrote: "The legs are pleasantly crunchy and have little flesh in them. Then you get to the head and body which have a delicate white meat inside, rather like a cross between chicken and cod.

"These bits are quite moreish and the only downside is that, after munching a few, you can develop little spider fur balls in your throat."

We'll take your word for it, thanks...

