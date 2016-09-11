Amazing footage of highest suspension bridge in the world

At a huge 565 metres high and 1,341 meters long, the Beipanjiang Bridge in China opened yesterday - making it the highest suspension bridge in the world.

Terrifyingly high, the bridge spans across the Beipan River in China's remote Western Province of Guizhou. The Beipanjiang Bridge is the the first cable stayed bridge to ever hold the title of The World's Highest Bridge.

According to CCTV, more than one billion yuan or $205 million has been invested in the project.

At a huge 565 metres, the Beipanjiang Bridge in China is the first bridge to ever surpass 500m.

What's more, no other region in the world has as many high bridges as the Guizhou region.

Because of its extreme geography, Guizhou is also home to the Beipanjiang Railway Bridge Qinglong - the world's highest high-speed railway bridge at 295 meters.

By 2020, Guizhou plans to have more then 250 bridges over 100 meters high.

