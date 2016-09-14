Inside North Korea's first-class hotel: 'Western prisons are more welcoming'

TripAdvisor Ryanggang Hotel in Pyongyang is described as a "first-class" hotel.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has spent much of his reign cracking down on anyone who dares speak ill of him or his country - last week, for example, he decided to ban sarcasm.

But it seems even a tyrannical dictator is powerless against the keyboard warriors of TripAdvisor.

The Ryanggang Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, is described by one tour operator as a "first-class" establishment, with spacious rooms, heated floors, and an array of facilities including a bar, restaurants, a clothing shop, gift shop and book shop.

TripAdvisor The hotel has a neon-lit lobby.

There is also a sauna, karaoke room, movie theatre and ping pong room.

TripAdvisor Breakfast at the hotel. Don't take too many eggs, or you'll be in trouble.

All of this hasn't been enough to impress its guests, however, who have been leaving scathing reports of their stays on the review website.

"Concrete, cold water showers, rock hard beds and power cuts are all to be expected at this Soviet retro hotel. Think of it as a form of military training and you'll love it," wrote one visitor from Abu Dhabi.

"Dismal, poorly lit, rock hard beds, miserable food, and intermittent hot water - and these are the good points," wrote another from Cape Town.

TripAdvisor "Think of it as a form of military training and you'll love it."

Another reviewer from Beijing - which is supposed to be sympathetic towards North Korea - wrote: "Dirty, cold, and hideous. Western prisons are more welcoming."

One tourist from the US was, surprsingly, slightly more diplomatic.

"A hotel like this needs graded on a curve. In the West, it would be a one star. In North Korea, it probably deserves an extra star since it would be luxurious by their standards."



They went on to describe how they witnessed a guest getting told off at breakfast for "taking too many eggs". Meanwhile, another guest was asked if he wouldn't mind sharing his single room with a stranger.

TripAdvisor The view from one of the hotel rooms, with the unfinished pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel in the distance.

Another user had some helpful advice for future guests: "Make sure you get a room in one of the floors that have actually been finished."

Unfinished business appears to be a common theme when it comes to North Korea's luxury accommodation sector.

In 1987, work began in Pyongyang on the 105-storey, pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel. Had it been completed on schedule, by June 1989, it would have been the world's tallest hotel.

However, 29 years later, the hotel remains unopened.

- Stuff