Lily Airways: China opens its first restaurant inside an airplane in Wuhan video

Restaurant staff dress like flight attendants.
WANG HE/GETTY IMAGES

Restaurant staff dress like flight attendants.

China has unveiled a new restaurant inside an old Boeing 737, taking airplane food to the next level.

Named Lily Airways, the mammoth fine-dining eatery is located in the busy shopping district of Wuhan, Hubei provence.

Businessman Li Yang reportedly bought the retired aircraft from Indonesia's Batavia Air for ¥35 million (NZ$7.2 million) and shipped it to China over four months.

The airplane-themed restaurant opened to public in Wuhan, Hubei Province in September.
CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

The airplane-themed restaurant opened to public in Wuhan, Hubei Province in September.

The plane is about 28 years old and has been previously been owned by major airline companies including British Midland Airlines and Mandala Airlines.

Diners can expect the full, in-flight experience once they board via the air bridge. Once on board, waiters dressed in flight attendant attire will show you to your seats.

Read more:
Boeing 747 aircraft is turned into an art craft at Burning Man festival in Nevada
Glamping in an old Boeing 767 is now a possibility
Boeing's iconic 747 could come to an end
Virgin Atlantic sells first ever Boeing 747 Lady Penelope
The man who lives in a Boeing 727

The restuarant has been transformed from a retired Boeing 737 aircraft.
WANG HE/GETTY IMAGES

The restuarant has been transformed from a retired Boeing 737 aircraft.

 

Despite its fine-dining tag, dinner at the novelty restaurant is reasonably priced at ¥200-300 ($40-$60), the Shanghaiist reported.

Aviation enthusiasts can pay an extra ¥100 to enter the cockpit and experience a flight simulator. 

Visitors to try out flight simulation in the cockpit.
WANG HE/GETTY IMAGES

Visitors to try out flight simulation in the cockpit.

It is not the first decommissioned aircraft to be turned into a novelty experience.

Ad Feedback

In August, a Boeing 747 was transported to Nevada's desert for the Burning Man art and music festival.

People dropped their "emotional baggage" and passed the "insecurity checkpoint" to climb on board for daily talks and musical performances.

Chefs prepare the food for "Lily Airways".
WANG HE/GETTY IMAGES

Chefs prepare the food for "Lily Airways".

In Ireland, a transport-themed accommodation park added a 70-tonne, Boeing 767-200 to its already unusual list of accommodation options.

 

Firefly Videos/Vimeo

An Irish holiday destination is giving guests the option of staying in a refitted airplane as part of it's list of quirky, transport themed room options.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

Ad Feedback
special offers