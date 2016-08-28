Notel: Australia's newest hipster rooftop hotel that's part trailer park, part boutique

Notel's airstream.

Melbourne's rooftops have seen some quirky developments in recent years, but perhaps none as unique as Notel.

Part boutique hotel, part caravan park, it's the invention of Melbourne-born entrepreneur, James Fry, who wanted to do something fun with the top floor of his multi-storey car park on fashionable Flinders Lane.

An intrepid traveller, he considered a few options – including a tram installation, but after research, he, like many, fell in love with the 1930s-designed Airstream caravan, an American classic that today is more popular and hip than ever. Fry settled on the idea of his trailer park hotel.

Andrew Curtis The 'bedroom' is compact.

Each van has its own little terrace constructed out of palettes and is plumbed, with ensuite.

With interiors designed by architects Edwards Moore, they pay homage to the 50s golden age of caravanning in their pinky tones, but are modern interpretations of the small space movement.

They sit in an environment of pinks and reds with a backdrop by artist, Ash Keating.

Andrew Curtis The living space in Notel.

There's no concierge, room service nor reception – of the live kind, anyway. You use your smartphone to book and access your van and there's an iPad in the van offering suggestions of great things to do, places to go, and things to eat and drink in the vicinity.

Notel costs $395 for Airstream Rooms for up to two people and $440 for the Airstream with Benefits, one van with a private deck and its own outdoor spa overlooking Finders Lane.

See notelmelbourne.com.au

Andrew Curtis It will also be used as an outdoor venue