Mathias Haughom's drone footage of Norway is amazing

A Norwegian teenager is putting season travel photographers to shame with stunning drone footage showcasing his home country. 

Mathias Haughom, 17, told The Telegraph: "I have always liked to make photos and videos, so I took a chance and bought a drone."

Haughorn hails from the mountainous district of Vesterålen, in Nordland county. 

"It all started there," he says. 

"I made the video 'Mountains in the North' and got a lot of good responses. I thought it was fun and just continued filming."

His footage depicts Norway's glassy fjords and towering mountains, and even the inside of a granite mountain with a natural 160-metre tunnel.

Norwegians, it seems, are somewhat immune to the beauty of their surrounds. 

Haughorn says: ""The response I have got abroad has been much bigger then the response from my Norwegian fellow mates.

"I find it quite funny and inspiring. It means that Norwegian nature has big potential."

