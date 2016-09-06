World's best travel job? Finland hotel seeks Northern Lights spotter

Arctic Snow Hotel/Facebook The hotel is also looking for waitresses, maids and receptionists, but it's apparent the role of Northern Lights spotter will generate the most interest.

Want to see the coolest natural light display on the planet before it dims for a decade?

Finland's Arctic Snow Hotel is looking for an official Northern Lights spotter to ensure its guests don't miss out on seeing what has been voted the world's No 1 bucket list experience.

The hotel, located close to the Arctic Circle, is looking for a spotter who is keen to stay awake to scan the sky in Finnish Lapland for the lights blazing through the dark skies.

Arctic Snow Hotel/Facebook The Arctic Snow Hotel features glass igloos.

The spotter's shift would begin at 11pm and end at 6.30am. Their main job is to keep watch for the aurora borealis and wake hotel guests when it begins to glimmer.



No "spotting" experience is necessary for the seasonal role but the ad stipulates that "knowledge of English and staying awake" and being able to "recognise" the aurora borealis are essential, as is the ability to speak English.

Arctic Snow Hotel/Facebook The Arctic Snow Hotel opens every year around October for the aurora borealis season.

The catch? Accommodation isn't provided so you have to find your own apartment, as well as a car (the hotel is located 27km from Rovaniemi and there is no public transport to the hotel).

The contracted full-time position is set to start in December and is expected to end in March or April 2017. Applications close on September 11.

The hotel is also looking for waitresses, maids and receptionists, but it's apparent the role with the most interest is the Northern Lights spotter. Interested parties can send in their applications to info@arcticsnowhotel.fi.

On its Facebook page, the hotel wrote: "You can discuss about the salary if you make it to the job interview."

The Arctic Snow Hotel is constructed from ice and snow every year around October for the aurora borealis season.

Guests can watch the lights from the comfort of theirs beds in the hotel's glass-roof igloos.

The Northern Lights are visible about 200 nights a year in Lapland.

The phenomenon is nearing the end of its 11-year solar cycle, meaning the lights will appear less frequently and not as bright. The downward leg of the cycle is likely to last until 2026.

If you're keen to see the Northern Lights, 2016 will still provide a wondrous display, making this season the most opportune time for travellers – light-spotter or not.

