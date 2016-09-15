Toppels Cafe: Inside Germany's upside-down house

A new cafe in Germany has heads spinning with its wacky upside-down decor.

A new cafe in Germany has heads spinning with its wacky upside-down design.

Toppels Cafe, located near Frankfurt, opened earlier this year and tourists are flocking to take photographs in the mind-boggling building.

Positioned on the roadside in Wertheim, the popular eatery is bound to stop traffic with its dizzying decor.

The cafe is designed to look like a family home, owned by the Toppels, but nothing is in the right place.

The sink, toilet and bath are all topsy turvy in the bathroom, where visitors love to pose with their heads in the loo.

Go into the kitchen, where the tables and chairs are suspended upside down.

Toppels - Verdrehte Welt 🏠 #toppels#toppelshaus#wertheim#verdrehtewelt#upsidedown#toilet#eww A photo posted by V a n e s s a (@aglaiaursulaminnegard) on Sep 5, 2016 at 11:34am PDT

A photo posted by @nemtseva_lena on Aug 21, 2016 at 12:23am PDT

Visitors seem to be more interested in photographs than food but there are nibbles and beverages available for those willing to pay the €4.50 (NZ$7) entrance fee.

You will even get served your coffee in an inverted mug.

It's been an #upsidedown kind of day over here in #Germany @das_toppels_haus and we had so much fun #toppelshaus I'll be writing a post soon A photo posted by Julia (@cuckoo4design) on Aug 6, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT

