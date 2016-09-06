Tourist pokes fun at Pisa pics

Tourist makes fun of other people taking Leaning Tower of Pisa pictures

Imgur We've seen all the usual "Leaning Tower" photos and this man became bored of it too.

We've seen all the token Leaning Tower of Pisa photographs before.

Tourists who visit the tilted landmark can't seem to leave the famous site without taking a funny (but unoriginal) photo.

The one where you pretend to hold it up? Done.

123RF Everyone who visits the Leaning Tower of Pisa takes the same token picture.

How about if you look like you're kicking it over? Seen it before.

However, one man decided to create a hilarious gallery of photos, poking gentle fun at his fellow tourists.

In a post to the social media website Imgur, "savidiot" says people make better background props than the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

- Stuff