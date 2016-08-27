The Redwoods Treewalk allows people to walk among giants in Rotorua

ONE NEWS The new addition to the bush lets you explore the trees from high above the forest floor.

The Redwoods has always been a popular attraction with people visiting Rotorua and locals alike.

The Whakarewarewa Forest, or Redwoods, is famous for its hiking trails and is the perfect playground for mountain bikers and horse riders.

The latest addition to the 53,000ha site is The Redwoods Treewalk, a 553-metre-long walk that consists of a series of 23 suspension bridges.

MassiveFilms/Redwoods Treewalk A 554-metre long walkway has opened, offering visitors a bird's-eye view of the famous forest.

The Treewalk gives visitors a thrilling perspective of the majestic trees, 12m above ground.

The walkway was the brainchild of German tourist, turned Rotorua local, Alex Schmid, who was inspired to develop an ecological treewalk after visiting in 2009.

Redwoods Treewalk Stroll at your own pace along the newly-constructed walkway.

- Stuff