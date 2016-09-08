What to do around New Zealand in spring

Spring is a beautiful month when it comes to flora and fauna. Head to the gardens to take advantage of the fleeting blossom.

New Zealand didn't exactly experience a typical winter this year. But we still can't wait for the place to warm up! Longer days, warmer sun, lambs, blossom and stone fruit are all on the way.

The last school holiday break will hit from September 23 to October 10 - the perfect time to get away and explore home and abroad.

September gives us approximately 11 hours of daylight, October 14 hours, and 15 hours towards the end of November.



1. Blooming blossom



Ahh, blossom. A reminder that winter is over, the sun is getting stronger, and ducklings will be roaming.



But timing is everything. If you're too early you'll see bare sticks with a few buds, and if you're too late, well, again you'll see bare sticks with a few buds.



Blossom grows strongest in the South Island. You will find cherry blossom all through September in Christchurch's Botanic Gardens.



But be quick, by the end of September the much-loved cherry blossom will be lost to the wind.



The Alexandra Blossom Festival is held in the last week of September. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend this year's Diamond Jubilee event celebrating 60 years of the festival.



For the North Island, head to Cornwall Park in Auckland to see blossom and also lambs, chickens, and calves roaming around the farm.



2. Snow isn't off the table

Chris Hoopman/FaifaxNZ Although it's Spring, snow is still falling down south and many of the peaks in Wanaka and Queenstown won't close until early October.

The snow season doesn't close until late September/early October so there's still time to pack your skis or snowboard and head south for the spring.

Cardrona, Coronet Peak, and Treble Cone are all open until early October and won't be as crowded as the peak season in July and August.

3. Hiking

VIRGINIA WOOLF Take advantage of the low season and tramp the Abel Tasman track in Spring. You can stay longer at campsites and enjoy fewer crowded tracks.

The Abel Tasman track is open all year round but no one likes setting up camp in dreary August and the trails are crowded with tourists and school groups during the summer. Enter Spring time trekking.

Spring promises calmer seas, fewer insects, and jet skiers haven't hit the water yet. Rainfall is a definite possibility though, especially in September, so pack a waterproof jacket and plenty of spare socks.



The maximum number of nights you can stay is five from May 1 to 30 September, but drops to two nights from 1 October to April 30 when the track gets busy. Get in early for a longer, quieter stay.

4. Dive into spring

Matt Bowen/Fairfax NZ Although the water is still cold it is warming up and Spring is the best time to combine warming waters with great visibility for diving at White Island.

Yes, the water is still cold (this is New Zealand people, it doesn't get that warm) but spring is possibly the best time to dive. The water is slowly warming up and plankton haven't started moving too much yet, which means visibility can reach 30 metres.

Go north for the warmest sea temperatures and check out Poor Knights Island in Northland off the coast of Tutukaka. Or dive below a volcano at White Island to see moray eels, stingray, and giant packhorse crayfish.

5. Fishing

KIRK HARGREAVES/FAIRFAX NZ October is the best time to head out for a big catch.

It's not for everyone, but fishing just as the season opens in October is the best time for a big catch.

At the end of winter fish are feeding furiously to bulk up. Most fishing guides agree the greatest catch rates are early in the season from October to November.

6. Spring Fling to the Islands

If New Zealand just isn't doing it for you Spring is a great time to head to the islands.

New Zealand not doing it for you? Flight prices dip in spring and November is the cheapest month to fly.

House of Travel marketing director Ken Freer said during New Zealand's spring the Pacific Islands have warm and fairly dry weather - similar to our February weather.

Fiji, Rarotonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu are the most popular destinations, especially for families, and last-minute deals are still available for a getaway.

