How to do a great New Zealand road trip like NBA star Steven Adams

@okcthunder/INSTAGRAM Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams is back on home ground.

Scenery, singalongs, and sheep... Steven Adams has nailed the Great New Zealand Road Trip.

The Oklahoma City Thunder centre has been in New Zealand with teammates Andre Roberson​ and Nick Collison, holding basketball training camps in Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington.

But it wasn't all work and no play. Adams found plenty of opportunities to show off his homeland to his American friends.

Here's how to road trip like an NBA star.

First up, the Thunder contingent arrived in Auckland to a traditional Kiwi welcome.

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 22, 2016 at 3:50am PDT

The sports stars got in a work out at the NZ Breakers Training Facility in Mairangi Bay.

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 22, 2016 at 4:18am PDT

﻿Then it was time for some sightseeing at Auckland's largest and youngest volcano, Rangitoto Island.

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 23, 2016 at 11:23am PDT

Collison described New Zealand as "beautiful".

A photo posted by Nick Collison (@nicholascollison) on Aug 22, 2016 at 9:02pm PDT

﻿And even Adams was inspired to take a few snaps of his home turf.

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 23, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

Next up was Tauranga, where the boys tried their hand at some archery and skeet shooting.

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 25, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT

﻿Followed by a few cheeky rounds of paintball at Papamoa Beach.

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 25, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT

All good road trips need a passionate singalong.

A video posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 29, 2016 at 8:08am PDT

But most road trips don't involve meeting the Prime Minister.

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 29, 2016 at 12:21am PDT

Adams and his mates found you can't beat Wellington on a good day.

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 27, 2016 at 5:54pm PDT

Then it was time to hit the South Island. Every visitor to New Zealand needs to see Queenstown!

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 30, 2016 at 7:43pm PDT

Roberson said it was one of the most beautiful places he'd ever been.

A photo posted by Andre Roberson (@flydre21) on Sep 2, 2016 at 4:00pm PDT

While Adams and Collison staged a photoshoot on a mountaintop.

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 31, 2016 at 6:59pm PDT

This was the result. Nice shot!

A photo posted by Nick Collison (@nicholascollison) on Sep 1, 2016 at 6:21pm PDT

Finally, Adams captured the ultimate New Zealand snap: The sheep selfie.

A photo posted by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 31, 2016 at 7:56pm PDT

