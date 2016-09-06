How to do a great New Zealand road trip like NBA star Steven Adams
Scenery, singalongs, and sheep... Steven Adams has nailed the Great New Zealand Road Trip.
The Oklahoma City Thunder centre has been in New Zealand with teammates Andre Roberson and Nick Collison, holding basketball training camps in Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington.
But it wasn't all work and no play. Adams found plenty of opportunities to show off his homeland to his American friends.
Here's how to road trip like an NBA star.
First up, the Thunder contingent arrived in Auckland to a traditional Kiwi welcome.
The sports stars got in a work out at the NZ Breakers Training Facility in Mairangi Bay.
Then it was time for some sightseeing at Auckland's largest and youngest volcano, Rangitoto Island.
Collison described New Zealand as "beautiful".
And even Adams was inspired to take a few snaps of his home turf.
Next up was Tauranga, where the boys tried their hand at some archery and skeet shooting.
Followed by a few cheeky rounds of paintball at Papamoa Beach.
All good road trips need a passionate singalong.
But most road trips don't involve meeting the Prime Minister.
Adams and his mates found you can't beat Wellington on a good day.
Then it was time to hit the South Island. Every visitor to New Zealand needs to see Queenstown!
Roberson said it was one of the most beautiful places he'd ever been.
While Adams and Collison staged a photoshoot on a mountaintop.
This was the result. Nice shot!
Finally, Adams captured the ultimate New Zealand snap: The sheep selfie.
