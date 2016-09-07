Drone captures swimmer's orca encounter

TopVIEW Photography captured stunning footage of a kayaker swimming with orca at Army Bay, Whangaparaoa.

Lone Army Bay kayaker Timothy Stewart was filmed by a drone paddling around two orca, before jumping in and swimming briefly with a 3-4m individual.

Stewart says it was his third encounter with orca and and he has enjoyed surfing, windsurfing and diving with with pods of dolphins many times. He says, in a Facebook post, he encountered a pod of orca while scuba diving off Army Bay 23 years ago. A 9 metre bull "pinned" him to the ocean floor "head to head for several minutes."

TopVIEW Photography drone pilot Sam Kynman-Cole says he's "totally stoked" to have captured the moment.

TopVIEW Photography captured stunning footage of this rare encounter.

"It's something I've practically dreamed of. For a long time I've hoped I could be in the right place at the right time," he says.

"I like paddle boarding and every time I go out I'm hoping dolphins or orcas will come up to me, and I always make sure I have a GoPro with me, but until [Monday] I haven't managed to capture anything great."

A topVIEW Photography drone captured an incredible interaction between a swimmer and an orca.

Stewart and the orca appear to interact before he swims back to the kayak, which was slowly being blown towards rocks.

The pod was spotted swimming along the coastline from Red Beach to Army Bay between around 3pm and dusk, with many beach-goers enjoying the display from shore.

The whale and dolphin watch Whangaparaoa Facebook group was buzzing with posts and comments, and many took to the beaches to try and see the pod.

The orca appeared playful in its interactions, but comments on Facebook have been quick to point out the potential danger of the situation, as well as the marine mammal protection laws.

"Stunning effect, but breaking the law, which is there for a reason. If something had to happen, the orca would be blamed," Andrea Webb says in a comment.

Others have jumped to Stewart's defence, with Tina Staines saying, "Flippin' awesome! Good for you and good on you for being respectful, having fun and doing what nature intends".

Under the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations 1991, it is an offence to swim within 100 metres of a whale, orca included.

The potential penalty for breaching the regulation is a $10,000 fine.



- Rodney Times