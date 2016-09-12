Tourist camera found in Coromandel river - do you know who owns it?

SUPPLIED Does anybody know these people?

Gus Anning was fossicking along a Coromandel river on Saturday when he came across a camera.

The underwater camera was wedged underneath a large rock in the Tairua River.

Anning, who lives in the Puketui Valley, said he goes for a walk along the river most days in search of something interesting.

After looking through footage, Anning believes the owners could be Dutch tourists travelling New Zealand in the summertime.

And on the weekend, a red band attached to the camera caught his eye.

There were over 150 photographs and hours of video footage of some of New Zealand's top tourist attractions on the camera.

"I thought it might have been a jasper rock, but when I went up for a closer look, I realised it was actually a camera."

Anning said the camera had been washed around 100 metres downstream from a popular swimming spot.

"It was attached to some sediment and I had to rip it free."

The camera had been sealed in a DIY waterproof case and was attached to a head lamp with elastic and cable ties.

Anning said it had been well constructed, as there was no sign of any leakage when he opened it.

He took the camera home and plugged it into his computer.

He found over 150 photos and hours of video footage.

His detective work suggests the owners are tourists who were travelling around New Zealand during summer.

"From what I could tell, they're speaking Dutch in the videos."

Anning doesn't know if they lost the camera last summer or before that, but he is working on finding out.

He said the last video shows the Dutch crew playing on a swing rope in the swimming hole, losing the camera and then lots of underwater filming.

Anning said the swimming hole is a little piece of Coromandel goodness.

"It's one of those hidden gems that we as locals like to keep quiet."

He's been looking for the owners by sharing some pictures on Facebook and posting on various Amsterdam pages.

Anning said when he checked on Sunday night, his post had been shared 75 times.

"It's got so many momentos of New Zealand on it. I'd be gutted if I lost mine and I'd hope that someone would try to get it back to me.

"I'm quietly confident I can return it to the owner."

In 2015, Anning and his partner, Sarah, built the Earthship house made from mud bricks, glass bottles and 1300 recycled tyres filled with rammed earth.

The home featured on Grand Designs. The couple produce their own energy, grow their own food and recycle their water. They offer bed-and-breakfast accommodation.

