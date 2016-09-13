Tourist to be reunited with lost camera

SUPPLIED Matthew Penrhyn-Jones and Ocean Allen, centre, join Bibi-Anne de Kleijn for a swim at Coogee Beach in Sydney.

Dutch tourist Bibi-Anne de Kleijn never expected to see her precious holiday photos again.

In April, she travelled to New Zealand with her boyfriend and they soon found themselves at an idyllic Coromandel Peninsula swimming hole.

He leapt off a rope swing with their camera strapped on.

SUPPLIED Dutch tourist Bibi-Anne de Kleijn, left, will soon have her photographic memoirs back in her possession.

When he hit the water it fell off and disappeared.

Precious memories of Kleijn's 10-month trip around Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand sank with it.

Six months later, Gus Anning was taking his Saturday walk along the Tairua River when he spotted a red band. Attached to it, wedged beneath a large rock, was Kleijn's waterproof camera.

It was in good working order and Anning became determined to find the owner.

He took to social media and his post spread quickly. His tale was also widely viewed on Stuff.

Anning's post was shared 1393 times on Facebook and also appeared on a number of Dutch pages.

Around 7.30pm on Monday night, he got a hit.

North Canterbury resident Jo Holland messaged Anning to say she recognised the blonde in the photo.

Holland told Anning the woman and her partner had stayed with her neighbour in Cheviot in June this year.

Anning said the neighbour made contact with the Dutch couple and this morning he woke to an email from Bibi-Anne de Kleijn – the blonde in the photo.

De Kleijn said she left Holland in October 2015 to go on a 10-month trip around Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand.

She said the pictures of her in a bikini were taken in March in Sydney with her two friends, Ocean Allen and Matthew Penrhyn-Jones.

At the end of April she travelled to New Zealand with her boyfriend.

"Unfortunately after only a few weeks we lost this camera."

De Kleijn said her boyfriend jumped off the rope swing and the moment he hit the water the camera fell off.

She said they searched for a couple of hours and were devastated when they couldn't find it.

"We didn't expect to ever see it again.

"A camera is just another something you can buy, but not the photos and memories."

De Kleijn said she has now arranged for Anning to send the camera to Australia where a friend will pick it up for her and return it to her later in the year.

She said it's so awesome that Kiwis are such honest people and so many were willing to help out.

"We sure had the time of our lives there and one day I'll be back, but with a better head strap."

- Stuff