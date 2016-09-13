Wacky Waitaki: Two days in Oamaru, NZ's 'coolest town'

SUPPLIED Oamaru is far from an ordinary provincial town. It is fun and funky, with more that its share of curiosities.

Lonely Planet dubbed it New Zealand's coolest town, but visitors driving speedily through Oamaru just won't get it.

It took a weekend for us to discover the delights behind the global travel guide's accolade.

In two days of getting to know Oamaru, we found that replacing the conservative air of many Kiwi towns is a strong whiff of eccentric creativity and offbeat kookiness. Parts of it are just bonkers.

Photographers Moeraki's famous boulders.

Not content with an attractive coast, handsome stone buildings, the cutest penguins, and a hinterland of geographical curiosities, the locals have been busy.

"Come and see us now," they seem to be saying. "Check out our crazy galleries, cool cafes, time-warp fashions, retro-futuristic artworks, a calendar-full of events, our Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail."

And it's not just about the visitors. The residents themselves appear to be having fun. Unusually for a provincial town, Oamaru has a growing population and new housing developments.

SUPPLIED The historic Victorian precinct of Oamaru.

Our weekend visit began with checking into the heritage Brydone Hotel on the main street, which proved to be warm, comfortable and friendly.

Some aspects, like the wi-fi and the fancy bathroom, were right up to date.

Others, such as the high ceilings, antique lift and the hunt for a hot-water bottle and a hair dryer, were like a step back in time. That was fine by us.

Fleur's restaurant in the Moeraki fishing village is popular with locals and tourists.

Day one and we were up and out for a drive up the Waitaki Valley, which separates Canterbury and Otago.

This was a different look at a spectacular part of New Zealand that we had previously only cut across, driving north or south.

Icy weather puts paid to our plans to cycle part of the Alps 2 Ocean, which is mainly but not entirely off road and starts in Canterbury at Mt Cook or Lake Tekapo before following the Waitaki River and finishing at Oamaru harbour.

It can be completed as one long multi-day ride or eight individual sections.

Natural history has been kind to this part of the world and there were surprises aplenty. Off the beaten track near Omarama we discovered spectacular clay cliffs.

The sight was like none other we had experienced in New Zealand and reminded us of the backdrop to a western movie.

A short trek in from an unsealed road places you among these natural wonders. Although almost expected, we found no cowboys lurking.

Our photography revealed these cliffs take on a different colour with every shift of light and cloud.

We passed through Omarama, noting that it also boasts gliding, bi-plane rides, and a steamy hot-tub complex with alpine views.

At Duntroon, we learnt there are limestone beds with fossil records of dolphins, whales and penguins from when the area was a shallow ocean floor 25 million years ago.

From the Vanished World centre, you can follow a fossil trail to key sites preserved by private landowners. Most fascinating was the ancient dolphin skull with terrifying shark-like teeth.

Nearby we visited the Elephant Rocks, large unusual limestone forms creating a natural sculpture garden for investigating and admiring, or climbing and abseiling for the more active visitor.

Further up the road is Maori rock art, drawn in charcoal and red ochre on to the walls of limestone caves.

The artists were thought to have been taking shelter while passing through the district.

On the topic of what humans have created here, we stopped to admire the mighty Waitaki hydro scheme and the lakes and landscapes it has formed.

The scheme is a dam-by- dam lesson in history, politics and physics rolled into one.

While the cycle trail was quiet when we visited, the local towns such as Otematata and Kurow are set up to cater for riders.

Cafes and other attractions dot the route. All but the keenest athletes must want an excuse to rest their rear ends during lunch, coffee and sightseeing.

At the end of our valley excursion, we pulled back into Oamaru in time to see the town's biggest, and at the same time smallest, attractions: the little blue penguins.

Just 30cm each of waddling tourist-wowing cuteness.

For many years, the birds have been regular visitors to the Oamaru coast, but in recent decades they have established nesting sites in the old limestone quarry just minutes from the town centre.

The town has encouraged the colony by planting trees and shrubs, building nesting boxes and monitoring the birds.

A visitor centre, daytime visits and nightly viewings draw crowds and raise money for a conservation scheme, which has further boosted the colony.

We're told a recent breeding season was a record, with about 550 eggs laid and 400 chicks fledged from about 200 breeding pairs.

Visitors' fees range from $10 for adults and $5 for children for daytime visits, to $14 to $40 for night-time viewings. Pre-schoolers can view for free.

The colony attracts 75,000 visitors a year, but strong efforts are made to reduce the impact of big humans on the wee birds.

Boardwalks mean we can walk above the colony without disturbing the residents, and we're told the night-time lighting is invisible to them.

Like all night viewings, ours came with a pre-arrival commentary and the guarantee of penguin sightings.

We sat in tiered seating waiting for night to fall and the tiny birds to come to ashore. We fell silent as the penguins arrived in rafts, or swimming groups, and in total we saw well over 100.

They are smartly turned out with dark blue feathers and white fronts. Some would have covered more than 50km in a day at sea, fishing for sprats and squid.

Landing on the beach like platoons of soldiers, they cooled their feathers and climbed the rocks, waddling past us and sleeping fur seals.

Apparently, the seals won't eat the penguins, but the birds took a wide berth to be sure.

As they entered the colony, the penguins began their nightly greetings and wanderings before settling into their burrows.

For little birds, they sure make a lot of noise. We even spotted an amorous penguin couple working on their family plan.

Leaving the colony, we saw more little blue penguins on the streets and footpaths nearby.

Some like to nest under buildings and worry the locals by crossing the roads.

If this weren't enough penguin-ness for one region, their bigger yellow-eyed cousins can be seen further out of town along the Otago coast.

The next day dawned cool but fine – ideal weather for visiting the farmers' market and Oamaru's original Victorian precinct.

This precinct is not the row of fine, pillared limestone buildings built for colonial-era banks and insurance companies on the wide main street.

It is an old industrial area around narrow streets nearer the harbour. And it is, we're told, the most complete Victorian streetscape in New Zealand.

A trust that runs the precinct makes sure the tenants fit the vibe; no discount marts or takeaway bars allowed.

Occupants include artisans, craftspeople, antique stores, jewellers, book shops, cafes and bars, a radio museum and volunteer radio station, and a Victorian dress-up photography studio.

The upstairs Grainstore Gallery of now-local artist Donna Demente is one of the town's wonders and a must-see. Donna has created her own world of faces and characters in paint and sculpture, which are in turn delightful and unsettling.

Around the corner is the lovely Forrester art gallery.

Art, culture and heritage are all very well, but, of course, one of the best things to do in any town is eat.

Exploring Oamaru's eateries, we admired the way they can create seriously delicious food, but don't take themselves too seriously.

Fun fit-outs were on the menu at several cafes we stopped at. There was also a sense of light heartedness at the two award-winning restaurants we visited.

At Riverstone Kitchen just north of the town, we had to stop before dining and see the castle built by Dot Smith, whose family owns the restaurant.

Clad in Oamaru stone, it comes (not yet) complete with a moat and dungeon.

At Fleur's Place, the internationally lauded Moeraki seafood spot, diners, including international celebrities, have written all over the walls in marker pen, and a modest fish-filleting table sits prominently in the garden.

Booked for Sunday lunch at Fleur's, we discovered the best way for non-celebrities to be noticed is to be dropped off at one's restaurant on the front lawn. By a chopper.

This was how we arrived, turning the heads of other diners away from their plates. We thought our high-flying arrival had earned us our personal welcome from restaurateur Fleur Sullivan herself, until we realised she greets all her diners personally, chatting and recommending dishes along the way.

Later, with tummies full of delicious blue cod, whitebait and cockles, we left Fleur's the same way we arrived.

Our last stop back in Oamaru was to check out the bold and batty Steampunk HQ, back in the Victorian precinct. The building that houses it, originally called Meeks Grain Elevator, is itself a marvel from the town's past.

It was built in 1883 for grain traders and millers at a time when the sea port was flourishing and was five storeys high (the top two were destroyed by a spectacular fire in 1920).

The HQ is more than just a gallery. You can see how artists have turned obsolete industrial junk into futuristic-style, Victorian-inspired objects to revel in and puzzle at. There are creatures from dreams and nightmares.

It offers fun and creepy sound and light experiences, such as the Metagalactic pipe organ. Kids and grown-up kids can get hands-on with everything.

One of our favourite exhibits was Bosca, a gorilla sculpture by Chris Meder, who died young and whose work launched the Steampunk movement in Oamaru.

Then there was The Portal, a room that promised "travel to a new dimension of sight, sound and wonder".

One thing we liked about Steampunk HQ was the feeling it was not, and might never be, finished. Items linger in the yard, as though waiting for an artist's brainwave to weld them into a new entity.

What we did not get a chance to see in Oamaru or the greater Waitaki district were any of the events dreamed up by the locals for entertainment and to attract tourists. Many seem to involve dressing up.

They include an annual Victorian fete, the wintertime Steampunk NZ Festival featuring a Fire and Steam show, and an Alps 2 Ocean charity ride.

Also awaiting our next visit are the opera house, Bushy Beach, the public gardens and author Janet Frame's house.

And we're sure that by the time we return, the town will have dreamt up more attractions, some almost certainly bonkers, for us to see.

Liz was hosted by Tourism Waitaki.

- Stuff