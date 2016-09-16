5 things to know about Oktoberfest

Alexander Hassenstein Oktoberfest is the largest folk festival in the world.

Let out your lederhosen and dust off your dirndl for the famous Bavarian festival which starts this weekend.

1. It's held in September

Don't be fooled by the name. While the very first Oktoberfest back in 1810 did indeed take place in October, these days it's mostly held over two weeks in September, when the weather is still good. This year the Munich festival will run from September 17 to October 3.

2. It's the world's largest folk festival

Each year Oktoberfest attracts as many as six million visitors, who enjoy parades, fairground rides, traditional music and dancing, as well as the whole eat-your-weight-in-bratwurst and drink-copious-amounts-of-beer thing.

3. But it's mostly famous for the beer

According to tradition, the only beer sold in the beer tents at the festival comes from Munich breweries, and is served in one-litre glasses. Last year revellers guzzled a total of 7.5 million litres. Never fear, plenty of snacks are on hand to soak up the booze, like sausages, pretzels, and even spit-roast ox.

4. This year is the 183rd Oktoberfest

The original Oktoberfest was held to celebrate the wedding between Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The citizens of Munich were invited to eat, drink and be merry for five days, and had such a good time they decided to repeat the festivities every year.

5. You can celebrate in New Zealand too

Want to join in the fun? New Zealand's largest Oktoberfest will be held in Wellington on October 14 and 15 (oktoberfest.co.nz). For a unique setting, head to the Okere Falls Store Beer Fest from October 17 to 23 (okerefallsstore.co.nz). If you're in the South Island, you can party at the Rosebank Estate and Winery in Christchurch on the first two Saturdays of October (rosebank.co).

- Stuff