Mt Roy: The South Island's top spot for a panoramic view

Lieselot De Brauwer/The World is a Circus Most people walk down before sunset sets in.

Mt Roy is one of the most popular places on the South Island. The long ridge and first class view of Lake Wanaka, the surrounding peaks and Mt Aspiring makes it the perfect spot for your new Facebook cover or Instagram post.

The panoramic view from Roys Peak is just unbeatable. It is New Zealand at its best and it has to be on your list when travelling around the country. Why? Because it is crazy beautiful and easily accessible. You need to put in a bit of effort to enjoy those stunning views though. It is about six kilometres to reach the top at 1578m high. Sore legs salute you!

Too good to be true? The counter side of all this beauty is that it attracts many people. Roys Peak is popular, very popular to say the least. You will hardly be by yourself on this big beautiful mountain, and definitely not in summer.



So here are some ways to avoid the crowds and spice up your trip.



Catch a sunrise

Lieselot De Brauwer/The World is a Circus It's a magical feeling when the first rays of sun and warmth reach you!

You can catch a sunrise on top of Mt Roy. There are fewer people around, because who likes getting up at 3am? I did this at the end of summer and it turned out to be an unforgettable experience.

You get up early and start walking with a sleepy head.

But the feeling you get when the sun pops over the mountains is incredible – and the views are... yeah you know… Beautiful.

Lieselot De Brauwer i Picture perfect Mt Roy.

If you are interested in some night photography you can even pitch your tent at the top and spend the night all by yourself.

Need some more convincing to get up early? Have a look at the video of that early beautiful morning:

Lieselot De Brauwer/The World is a Circus Warm colours in the sky.

Stay for sunset

From sunrise we jump to sunset. Most people who climb up don't stay for the entire sunset. They might enjoy the light getting soft, but most of them leave before it is too dark to go down. This is your chance to enjoy that play of light a bit longer.

Take your head torch, some warm clothes and stay until the sun disappears behind the horizon. If luck is on your side you will get a spectacle of colours.

Lieselot De Brauwer/The World is a Circus That moment between night and day, when you still see some stars.

The track is clear and big, so with a head torch you should be able to make your way down in the dark.

Go in winter

Enjoying the insane view from Mount Roy. Isn't it so much better in the snow? A photo posted by LIESELOT (LIS) (@theworldisacircus) on Aug 15, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

Lieselot De Brauwer/The World is a Circus Play of light above Wanaka.

First of all, everything looks better covered in snow. Especially the mountains in Wanaka. The view from Roys Peak in summer is good, but in winter it will blow your mind.

All the surrounding mountains will be covered in white and the walk up Mt Roy is a bit more interesting.

Secondly there will be less tourists around. Meaning, more time to enjoy the view by yourself. Most people arrive in New Zealand in summer.

Lieselot De Brauwer/The World is a Circus When you think sunset is over, the red colours pop up.

Winter is your chance to have Mt Roy almost all to yourself. Almost, because in beautiful places like this you will hardly be all by yourself.

Lieselot De Brauwer is a travel blogger based in Christchurch. You can view her work on Instagram and her website The World is a Circus.

Nico Babot Photography First class view on top of Roys Peak.

