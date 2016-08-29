Australian teen pilot Lachlan Smart soars into record books with round-the-world flight

Rachael Dexter Lachlan Smart touched down at Maroochydore Airport on Saturday where he had first taken off from on July 24.

Despite landing back on home ground on Saturday morning, Lachlan Smart is on top of the world after becoming the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.

The 18-year-old from Australia's Sunshine Coast ended his journey at Maroochydore Airport where it all began 54 days earlier.

During his seven-week voyage, Smart stopped in 24 locations, 15 countries and covered more than 45,000 kilometres.

At 18 years, seven months and 21 days old, he beats the previous benchmark set by American Matt Guthmiller who completed his circumnavigation when he was 19 years, 7 months and 15 days.

Lachlan Smart with his Mum Vanessa Sprague after becoming the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.

Smart said his love of flying started from a young age, when his mum used to take him to the airport to watch planes take off.

When he saw fellow Aussie Ryan Campbell being interview on 60 Minutes about his aspirations to flying around the world, Smart turned to his mum and said he was going to do the same.

But Smart did not endure seven challenging weeks in the air for the fame, he wants to inspire fellow young people.

"I've always wanted to send a message to young people about setting and achieving their goals," he said.

"You have got to get out there and chase your dreams because you only live once."

During his expedition, Smart said some of his highlights were visiting relatives in England, flying over the white cliffs of Dover and partying on a Cannes beach in France.

"It was a lot of fun all the way around," he said.

But it was not all smooth sailing for Smart, with dangerous weather conditions, lack of support from airport staff and the language barrier hindering his progress.

He encountered heavy storms over the Pacific and a hurricane between California and Hawaii delayed him for 24 hours, but he said "there was not anything I could not overcome".

Upon his arrival at Maroochydore Airport about 7.30am on Saturday morning, Smart was greeted by a crowd of hundreds, including his friends and family.

"The support I have received from family, friends, the local Sunshine Coast council and community and people around the world that I have never even met has been incredible from the first moment we spoke about this journey," he said.

"It's excellent to be back on familiar territory with familiar faces."

Smart said he has no other flying trips planned at the moment and would take some time to relax before planning his next move.

"I'm looking forward to lying in my own bed for a little bit and then catch up with friends and family," he said.

