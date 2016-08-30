Ancient T-rex given passport

T-rex skeleton gets its own passport for flight from the US to the Netherlands

Netherlands Embassy The T-Rex has its own Dutch passport.

A 66 million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex has experienced the convenience of modern air travel, flying from the US to its new home in the Netherlands.

The 6000 kilogram, 13 metre-long skeleton was transported from Chicago's O'Hare Airport to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport last week by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

It shared the journey with 250 ordinary passengers, and carried its own passport, complete with a head shot and signature (two claw strokes).

Naturalis Biodiversity Centre Trix's partially mounted skeleton.

KLM Cargo executive vice president Marcel de Nooijer said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for passengers flying with the dinosaur.

Netherlands Embassy Precious cargo: Trix is loaded into the plane.

The female T-Rex, named Trix, was excavated in Montana in 2013 by the Dutch museum, Naturalis Biodiversity Centre, and the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota.

She is considered one of the best-preserved dinosaur skeletons in the world, with almost 80 percent of her bones found.

Trix, on her way to Chicago, is 66 to 67 mln years old. Soon she'll be in Leiden: https://t.co/VDOAKVIULy #Trexpat pic.twitter.com/pDQuFivOpj — Netherlands Embassy (@NLintheUSA) August 19, 2016

Digging up a T. rex is one thing; shipping her to the Netherlands is a puzzling undertaking as well #trexpat #trex pic.twitter.com/0qCgnsmmcl — Naturalis (@museumnaturalis) August 16, 2016

"When we started the search for T-Rex, I could not have imagined us finding such a remarkable and distinctive individual," Naturalis head of T-Rex research Dr Anne Schulp said.

Trix will be exhibited at the Naturalis Biodiversity Centre in the Dutch city of Leiden, which will be the first museum outside North America to own and exhibit a T-Rex.

