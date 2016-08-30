T-rex skeleton gets its own passport for flight from the US to the Netherlands

The T-Rex has its own Dutch passport.
Netherlands Embassy

The T-Rex has its own Dutch passport.

A 66 million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex has experienced the convenience of modern air travel, flying from the US to its new home in the Netherlands.

The 6000 kilogram, 13 metre-long skeleton was transported from Chicago's O'Hare Airport to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport last week by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

It shared the journey with 250 ordinary passengers, and carried its own passport, complete with a head shot and signature (two claw strokes). 

Trix's partially mounted skeleton.
Naturalis Biodiversity Centre

Trix's partially mounted skeleton.

KLM Cargo executive vice president Marcel de Nooijer said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for passengers flying with the dinosaur.

READ MORE:
Want a better travel photo? Put a dinosaur in it
Digging for dinosaurs at Australia's Age of Dinosaurs museum
Dinosaurs roam the Sunshine Coast

 
Precious cargo: Trix is loaded into the plane.
Netherlands Embassy

Precious cargo: Trix is loaded into the plane.

The female T-Rex, named Trix, was excavated in Montana in 2013 by the Dutch museum, Naturalis Biodiversity Centre, and the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota. 

She is considered one of the best-preserved dinosaur skeletons in the world, with almost 80 percent of her bones found.

Ad Feedback

"When we started the search for T-Rex, I could not have imagined us finding such a remarkable and distinctive individual," Naturalis head of T-Rex research Dr Anne Schulp said.

Trix will be exhibited at the Naturalis Biodiversity Centre in the Dutch city of Leiden, which will be the first museum outside North America to own and exhibit a T-Rex.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

travel headlines

Ancient T-rex given passport

Captain suspended for hitting dock

Six-year-old skydiver shows no fear video

Passenger tries to open jet door

Iceland's largest volcano starts to rumble

Christchurch's island sanctuary

Cruise ships rerouted

Track group remains divided

Hotel that inspired The Shining

NZ best place for travel insurance

Common myths about long-term travel

Films to avoid if you fear flying

Ski town defying population slump

Passenger samples 400 flight meals gallery

Debris adds to plane crash theory video

Ad Feedback
special offers