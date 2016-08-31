Kiwis are friendlier than Aussies

Kiwis are more friendly than Australians, according to expats

New Zealand has been ranked the fifth best destination in the world for expats.

That's according to the 2016 Expat Insider report by InterNations, which surveyed more than 14,000 expats across 67 countries.

The survey looked at five indicators, including quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, family life and personal finance.

123RF New Zealand has been named the fifth best destination for expats.

Authors of the report said: "Most people tend to mentally lump Australia and New Zealand together - but there are some surprising differences concerning expat life in these destinations".

While Australians have a reputation of being friendly, New Zealand "does it even better", the report says.

New Zealand was named one of the easiest places in the world to settle in, coming in fifth place, while Australia ranked 20th.

This difference could be partly explained by the friendliness towards foreign residents, judged favourably by 83 per cent of expats in New Zealand, compared to 71 per cent in Australia.

SUPPLIED Kruthi Suresh moved to Auckland from Bangalore two years ago and loves the friendly people.

And 21 per cent of expats in New Zealand found it "very easy" to make local friends, compared to 14 per cent in Australia.

Expats in both countries appreciated the region for its quality of life, with more than one fifth of respondents in each country saying that was their main reason for moving there.

But more than half the expats in Australia (52 per cent) were unhappy with the cost of living, while 43 per cent said the same in New Zealand.

Supplied Sara and Paul Thornton made the move from the UK to Christchurch.

Expat Kruthi Suresh, who moved to Auckland from Bangalore two years ago, said she had been surprised by how "genuinely friendly" Kiwis are.

"There is always someone passing a smile in the street or asking how your day is going at the markets," she said.

Another expat, Sara Thornton, who moved to Christchurch from the UK, said she and her husband Paul felt at home within weeks.

"It was a huge move for us, we had never set foot in New Zealand before and we sold up fully in the UK," she said.

"People go out of their way to help you and offer advice or loan things."

Taiwan was named the top destination overall for expats, holding first place in the quality of life and personal finance indices, with affordable healthcare and good financial prospects.

- Stuff