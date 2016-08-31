Air NZ customers defend safety videos

The government watchdog might not like them, but Air New Zealand's lavish safety videos appear to have plenty of fans.

Yesterday, One News revealed that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) warned the airline that all the extra entertainment in their highly-produced safety videos could actually distract from the safety.

"As we have commented previously, the [Surfing Safari] video diverges materially from the 'safety message' at times, and whilst I appreciate the need to engage the viewers, the extraneous material detracts from the scope and direction of the safety message," an email from the regulator read.

The Surfing Safari video in question starred nine pro surfers, including Sports Illustrated model and surfer Anastasia Ashley.

After the news broke several fans headed to the airline's Facebook page, sending messages of support amongst the regular stream of complaints and questions.

"Don't listen to those boring stuffed shirts at the CAA!" wrote Simon Cross.

"Your safety videos are excellent and people actually watch them! Keep up the great work, and I'm looking forward to seeing what you come up with next."

"Hey AirNZ we LOVE your safety videos, will watch them time and again when I fly because I enjoy them," wrote Tania Yorwarth.

"Whilst I can understand CAA's concern the message may be lost, I'm not sure they are right, please keep entertaining us whilst telling us the safety message!"

"Air NZ you are the worlds best air line. keep up with the great saftey videos [sic]. Others are not liking that you are thinking outside the box," wrote one.

"OMG. Please Air NZ don't stop your fabulous safety videos. When I've travelled with you I've watched every second of them. There's even kids watching them."

But not everyone was so happy.

Alan MacDonald scolded the airline in much the same way the CAA did.

"I think your attempts to engage people with your bloated and absurd videos are a waste of time and ineffective. By all means engage stars to tell the story, but its no time to be funny and have long segments of pure comedy. They are silly silly. You want passengers to take safety seriously, then be serious."

