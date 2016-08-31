Severe turbulence injures 16 people on United Airlines flight

Sixteen people were hospitalised with injuries after a United Airlines flight hit severe, unexpected turbulence.

Flight UA880, carrying 207 passengers, 10 flight attendants and three cockpit crew, was en route from Houston, Texas, to Heathrow, London.

It made an emergency landing in the Republic of Ireland about 5.55am on Wednesday (local time), and 16 people were taken to hospital in Limerick, ITV reported.  

The plane hit "severe and unexpected turbulence" during the flight, an airline spokesperson said. 

"United Airlines is providing care and support to customers and crew of flight UA-880 which experienced severe and unexpected turbulence during a flight from Houston to London Heathrow today.

"We wish these passengers and crew a quick recovery from their injuries." 

