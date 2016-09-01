Nazi beach resort Prora beckons tourists with luxury accomodation video

One of the biggest relics left behind by the Nazis is undergoing a radical transformation on a German island, harnessing a property boom to become a luxury tourist destination.

A Nazi beach resort in Germany is soon to be transformed into a luxury tourist destination.

German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler originally built the complex on the east German island of Rugen for Nazi workers to enjoy affordable holidays.

With 10,000 rooms, it was used as a holiday camp to prepare the masses for war and is said to be modelled on Britain's Butlins resort.

Locals call the crumbling concrete complex the Colossus of Prora.
However building came to a halt in 1939 with the start of World War II.

After decades of decay, the building locals call the Colossus of Prora is being transformed into luxury accommodation.

Nearly all of the apartments in the complex have been sold, with prices ranging between €350,000 (NZ$538,000) and €650,000, The Independent reported.

 

