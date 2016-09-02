No address? A map will do

Letter sent to Iceland couple with hand-drawn map actually arrives

Could you find a specific address in Iceland with a hand-drawn map?
A tourist's letter to an Iceland couple has arrived at its destination - using only a map on the letter.

The Daily Mail reported the tourist had visited a farm in west Iceland.

Not remembering the address, they used the map to give a rough location of the farm when they sent a letter there on their way home.

The letter includes details such as how the Danish woman works in a supermarket, as well as how there's "a lot of sheep" of the farm.

It's been shared across social media and international news websites, leaving the world impressed with the skills posties in Iceland have.

 - Stuff

