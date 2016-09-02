No address? A map will do

Letter sent to Iceland couple with hand-drawn map actually arrives

MATT CARDY/GETTY IMAGES Could you find a specific address in Iceland with a hand-drawn map?

A tourist's letter to an Iceland couple has arrived at its destination - using only a map on the letter.

The Daily Mail reported the tourist had visited a farm in west Iceland.

Not remembering the address, they used the map to give a rough location of the farm when they sent a letter there on their way home.

Tourist's letter sent to Icelandic farm using hand-drawn map instead of address arrives https://t.co/t5UCSPx2wj pic.twitter.com/QHXTYUWzWA — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) August 31, 2016

The letter includes details such as how the Danish woman works in a supermarket, as well as how there's "a lot of sheep" of the farm.

READ MORE:

* Boomerang letter finally arrives in NZ

* Message in a bottle discovered after 21 years

* Postie befriends pooch with special deliveries

It's been shared across social media and international news websites, leaving the world impressed with the skills posties in Iceland have.

- Stuff