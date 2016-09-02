No address? A map will do

Letter sent to Iceland couple with hand-drawn map actually arrives
A tourist's letter to an Iceland couple has arrived at its destination - using only a map on the letter.
The Daily Mail reported the tourist had visited a farm in west Iceland.
Not remembering the address, they used the map to give a rough location of the farm when they sent a letter there on their way home.
Tourist's letter sent to Icelandic farm using hand-drawn map instead of address arrives https://t.co/t5UCSPx2wj pic.twitter.com/QHXTYUWzWA— Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) August 31, 2016
The letter includes details such as how the Danish woman works in a supermarket, as well as how there's "a lot of sheep" of the farm.
It's been shared across social media and international news websites, leaving the world impressed with the skills posties in Iceland have.
@Iceland_Review @Skessuhorn only in Iceland! Remarkable!— Jmbasco (@jmbasco) May 26, 2016
@Iceland_Review @Skessuhorn Wonderful! Other countries decline delivery if only the house number is slightly wrong.— ei8kd (@ei8kd) May 26, 2016
