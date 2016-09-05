Breast pump trouble for actress

Emilie de Ravin calls for airline employee's firing over breast pump

Actress Emilie de Ravin wants American Airlines to fire an employee, after she reportedly had her breast pump ripped ...
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Actress Emilie de Ravin wants American Airlines to fire an employee, after she reportedly had her breast pump ripped from her hands.

It's probably not a good idea to antagonise an airline passenger who got famous by playing a pregnant woman involved in a dramatic plane crash.

That's the lesson one American Airlines employee is finding out the hard way after Lost star Emilie de Ravin says the breast pump bag she was bringing on board her Thursday flight out of LAX was ripped from her hand by one of their workers.

The actress, who now stars on ABC's Once Upon a Time, tweeted the saga to American Airlines, which responded apologetically, asking for more details.

"Please kindly dismiss this woman from @americanair employment," she requested.

READ MORE:
Jetstar apologises after telling mum pumping breast milk on flight to 'cover up'
Breastfeeding mothers fight airline discrimination
Delta Air Lines upgrades mother of triplets so she could pump breast milk in private

 

De Ravin did thank the pilot for being apologetic and helping her obtain the name of the person who took her bag and to whom she should report the incident, as well as making the flight "smooth and safe" apart from that encounter.

But she said that doesn't make up for the woman's actions.

"There is NO excuse (for) physical force being used on someone trying to take her breast pump carry on. NOT OK."

De Ravin and her writer/director fiance Eric Bilitch are the parents of a five-month-old daughter named Vera Audrey.

American Airlines replied to De Ravin and are now reportedly investigating. 

 - MCT

