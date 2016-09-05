Breast pump trouble for actress

Emilie de Ravin calls for airline employee's firing over breast pump

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Actress Emilie de Ravin wants American Airlines to fire an employee, after she reportedly had her breast pump ripped from her hands.

It's probably not a good idea to antagonise an airline passenger who got famous by playing a pregnant woman involved in a dramatic plane crash.

That's the lesson one American Airlines employee is finding out the hard way after Lost star Emilie de Ravin says the breast pump bag she was bringing on board her Thursday flight out of LAX was ripped from her hand by one of their workers.

The actress, who now stars on ABC's Once Upon a Time, tweeted the saga to American Airlines, which responded apologetically, asking for more details.

"Please kindly dismiss this woman from @americanair employment," she requested.

Dear @AmericanAir I was grabbed forcefully,my carry on bag ripped out of my hand @ lax this morning by AA employee A. 3 witnesses.(cont... — Emilie de Ravin (@emiliederavin) September 1, 2016 By and @AmericanAir female employee Autonette Please kindly dismiss this woman from @americanair employment. Luckily our pilot was (cont... — Emilie de Ravin (@emiliederavin) September 1, 2016

De Ravin did thank the pilot for being apologetic and helping her obtain the name of the person who took her bag and to whom she should report the incident, as well as making the flight "smooth and safe" apart from that encounter.

But she said that doesn't make up for the woman's actions.

"There is NO excuse (for) physical force being used on someone trying to take her breast pump carry on. NOT OK."

However ther is NO excuse 4 physical force being used on someone trying to take her breast pump carry on.NOT OK @AmericanAir #accountability — Emilie de Ravin (@emiliederavin) September 1, 2016 @emiliederavin This is very concerning to us, Emilie. Please follow us with more details so we can take a closer look. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) September 1, 2016

De Ravin and her writer/director fiance Eric Bilitch are the parents of a five-month-old daughter named Vera Audrey.

American Airlines replied to De Ravin and are now reportedly investigating.

