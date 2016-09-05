13 shocking things about the US

13 things about American culture that shocked me

San Francisco Travel J The Golden Gate Bridge, with San Francisco city pictured in the background.

I've just returned from a three-week trip around the US West Coast, travelling solo through Nevada and California, staying in hotels, backpackers and camping.

I realise this is only a small sample of what the US has to offer, and that culture can even differ vastly between states, but as a traveller there were a number of things about American life that surprised me.

In no particular order, here they are.

Discover Los Angeles The colourful Santa Monica Pier, California.

YOU CAN TAKE PETS ON AN AIRPLANE IN THE CABIN.

Don't believe me? Here's United Airlines pet policy: "United allows domesticated cats, dogs, rabbits and household birds (excluding cockatoos) to travel accompanied in the aircraft cabin on most flights within the U.S. An in-cabin pet may be carried in addition to a carry-on bag and is subject to a US$125 (NZ$171) service charge each way." If that wasn't enough, they're also allowed in hotels too.

SMOKING INSIDE CASINOS

Because pretty much everywhere has increasingly cracked down on having a puff in public spaces, this totally gobsmacked me. Sure, they have built the casinos with heavy duty air conditioning systems so people don't have to go outside to smoke, but the smell still sits stagnant in the room. And can still be detected lingering in the lobby and hallways. My eyes were red for days! I stayed in the Bellagio and had to walk through the casino most days to get to different meetings. Note: If you plan on staying in one of the many hotels with casinos attached, bring eye drops. They're a lifesaver.

SELF-FLUSHING TOILETS

This scared the bejeezus out of me every time I used the bathroom (aka "restroom" in American). There's a sensor on the back of the toilet that detects when you stand up. This prompts the toilet to self-flush so that you don't have to touch any buttons. Genius — but a gentle warning would have been nice.

REUTERS Las Vegas Strip casinos are seen from the 550 foot-tall (167.6 m) High Roller observation wheel, the tallest in the world.

IN-N-OUT ISN'T ALL IT'S CRACKED UP TO BE

I know. Controversial. But honestly I don't get the fanfare behind these burgers. Sure tasty and fresh, the beef patty, moist, but so what? Gimme pineapple, egg, and beetroot any day of the week over a Cheeseburger Animal Style. And don't get me started on those chips. They were nasty. I had three – cold and like cardboard – and threw the rest out. No thanks.

I WILL NEVER GET USED TO TIPPING

So, it's common knowledge for many travellers to the US that if you want to be served well in America you MUST tip. This means bellboys, cabbies, servers, guides, basically anyone who assists you. Why? Because these jobs pay minimum wage, which is USS7-8 (approximately NZ$9-10). And how much varies from state to state, so figuring out the taxes and percentages did my head in. That, and having to carry stacks of dollar bills.

ON THAT NOTE, DOLLAR BILLS — REALLY?

If you thought the Australian five cent piece was redundant, you haven't had to use American $1 bills. These things are ridiculous, not only to have in your wallet but also for the environment. In 2013 consumer advocacy group Citizens Against Government Waste found replacing the $1 bill with a coin would save $13.8 billion over 30 years. As Slate puts it: "There's no reason the US shouldn't be using dollar coins right now. Canadian and Australian dollars are made of metal. So are the British pound sterling and the euro. That's because coins are vastly more durable than paper money."

alison metherell Death Valley's Mesquite Dunes.

WHERE ARE ALL THE AMERICANS?

When you go on a holiday to a foreign country you expect to meet locals, right? Nope. I literally meet zero American travellers. On a tour I did in California I asked my guide what the reason for the lack of local travellers was. Her response: "Americans don't travel." Right. Well, it must be true because in three weeks moving around the two states, going to bars, restaurants, pubs, shows, and group tours, I didn't meet a single one

UBER IS AMAZING

This was particularly so in San Francisco: home of the Uber. I never waited more than three minutes, and was always greeted by an enthusiastic, eager-to-please driver in an immaculate car. Not only that, but over the course of three or four different trips my drivers offered water, mints, lollies, a phone charger, and auxiliary cords, directions, suggestions and more. All in all, US Uber drivers smash other ones out of the park. Uber in San Fran also offers "pooling", which allows passengers to choose a cheaper option whereby the driver accepts other passengers going in a similar direction and you all share the ride. Brilliant.

NEED WI-FI? NO WORRIES.

Before leaving I called my telco and turned on global roaming for $5 extra a day. Turns out, I barely used it. There are that many opportunities, whether it be Starbucks or McDonalds, to pick up free Wi-Fi, you don't ever need to worry about how you're going to stay in touch with family or send a Snapchat. But a handy tip: When looking for a McDonalds they don't know what "Maccas" is. I learned that the hard way.

YOU NEVER HAND OVER YOUR CREDIT CARD

This was something I picked up on when catching taxis. In every one, a small screen was on the back on the front seat. At first I thought this was to entertain passengers, but then realised at the end of my first trip that it's actually a payment point. When the car was stationary the tablet lit up and asked if I would like to pay with cash or card. You plug in your options and voila!, you're in and out without having to say a word or hand over your card. Nifty.

NO I'M NOT ENGLISH. OK I WILL TALK SLOWER

This was one of the biggest surprises. I consider my Australian accent to be fairly pronounced, but not necessarily fast or laden with slang. But I found that if I didn't slow down and enunciate my words, I ended up having to repeat everything. It was common for servers to ask, "With that accent you must be from Britain, right?" No. Then I'd throw them a "G'day mate" and they'd be totally surprised. Even when I was with a group of UK travellers Americans still couldn't pick up on the differentiation.

ALCOHOL IS CHEAP, AND SERVINGS ARE HUGE

It was a hot day somewhere between near the border of Nevada and California, and we'd just arrived at the campsite for the night. We'd been exploring Death Valley National Park earlier that day. We walked into the convenience store and went straight to the fridge in search of a cold drink. And behold, alcohol is sold in corner stores. Winning. I grabbed beer, took it to the cashier, who said "That's $1". *blink* I grabbed a six pack. And the food serving sizes. Holy moly. I hope you're travelling with a friend because you only need to order one entree (American for a main course). It will feed you both and then some. That or order an appetiser (our entrée) and it comes in an Australian main serving size. #full

EVERYTHING IS LARGER THAN LIFE

Living in Sydney, I thought I knew "big city life". I was dead wrong. The Americans love grandeur. The cities are massive and the opportunities are endless. By the end of the trip I was exhausted. I'd been hopping from thing to the other trying to see and experience everything. I only scratched the surface. It was fun while it lasted and made coming home relaxing.

