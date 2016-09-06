Baffling photo of toddler and cheetah

Photo seems to shows toddler chasing cheetah at Paignton Zoo in beautiful illusion

This photo of a child running after a cheetah in a zoo enclosure has everyone baffled.
The picture, taken by aunt Nadya Chandler, shows her 3-year-old niece running after the dangerous animal at Paignton Zoo in Devon, England.

Although there was no Photoshopping involved, the photo was created by a clever trick of light.

Layla was running on the other side of the glass when Chandler took the photo, creating the optical illusion.

"When I saw it I almost had to look at the enclosure to check at first. It looked so real, straight away it looked like she was in there. It looked like she was running after the cheetah," Chandler told news.com.au.

Layla's parents said they would keep the photo and tell their daughter about the time she "chased a cheetah".

"You have to look a few times to make sure it's not something dangerous but it has made us laugh a lot," dad Dan Quigley said. "We love it."

 

special offers