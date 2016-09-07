13 things about New Zealand that shocked me

stuff.co.nz 13 things about New Zealand that shocked an American

As an American in New Zealand, I've had to give up a lot of my favourite things about home. Theme parks, quarter (buffalo chicken) wing nights and $1 mimosas to name a few.

But I've also grown to love the things I can only find in New Zealand. Plus, nothing gives me more amusement then ringing a friend back home and telling them about whatever quirky Kiwi thing I've discovered.

And as I inch closer to my one-year anniversary of immigrating to this beautiful country, I realised there was quite a list of funny things that Kiwis would be surprised were a shock to me.



Inspired by a recent article, I've decided to share a quick list of the top 13 things about New Zealand culture that shocked me.

YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT AN ARNOLD PALMER IS

You also have the wrong idea of lemonade. Though I'm not the biggest fan of iced tea, how is lemonade non-existent here? During my brief moment working in New Zealand hospitality, I discovered there was no "flat" lemonade. Your lemonade is Sprite - not lemonade. Proper lemonade is three ingredients: lemon, sugar and water. It is amazing on a hot, summer's day. An Arnold Palmer is half iced tea and half (real) lemonade. You could make a pretty penny selling these classic non-alcoholics from a neighbourhood lemonade stand.



THERE IS NO TIPPING HERE



This may be my favourite thing about Kiwi culture, though I still feel uncomfortable not leaving a 20 per cent tip at a restaurant. This brings me to those guys who pump your petrol. Why do we not tip them? This confuses me.



THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF WAYS TO FLUSH A TOILET



I thought this was hilarious during the first few months of moving here. I took pictures of all of the silly different ways. Buttons next to buttons, buttons inside buttons, panels, knobs, you name it. In the States, there's one little "swishy" handle on the side. We waste way more water though. So thank you for giving me the option to flush half of the amount. But, what about automatic toilets? They flush when you stand and they're great.



YOU HAVE TO TURN ON INDIVIDUAL OUTLETS



This is just genius. I knew my home country was a wasteful country, but I didn't see the extent of it until moving to New Zealand. Turning on and off individual outlets is just brilliant. In America, you just slam a plug in the wall and go. This is why we sell plastic plugs for new mothers. Toddlers love to stick shiny objects into high voltage holes.



NON-COMPULSORY VACCINATIONS



Seriously, how is this a debate? In America, children are lawfully required to have several vaccinations just to get registered into school. For a country that seems to be all about health and safety, I was absolutely flabbergasted to find Kiwis are not required to get vaccinations. Luckily, I am safe from acquiring an ancient polio disease.

Washing lines - they're more work and my clothes smell weird.

GETTING USED TO WASHING LINES

I half expected this, but I didn't understand what a pain it was. It takes me much longer to finish a load of laundry. This is only made worse by vindictive storm clouds and ferocious winter winds. I've lost more socks to the breeze than the goblins in American dryers. Also, I think living near the ocean gives my clothes a weird smell.

DOUGHNUTS ARE JUST HOT DOG BUNS



I don't believe hot dogs are much of a thing here, which is just fine because they are actually quite disgusting. But, why would you take a hot dog bun and fill it with whipped cream? I only discovered this odd treat the other week while perusing the pies at a petrol station. I took a photo and sent it to a list of friends back home. Most of the responses were, "Please bring me one". Honestly, I'm too scared to try it.



YOU CAN ONLY (LEGALLY) DRIVE UP TO 100 KILOMETRES AN HOUR



Coming from a country on the Imperial system to one on the Metric, I had to (and still do) convert absolutely everything into a language I better understood. I cried a little on the inside when I discovered New Zealanders could not legally drive faster than 100km per hour, and translated that to 60 miles per hour. In the States, a driver could legally drive up to 100mph (about 161km). Though now that I look at the numbers, it does seem frighteningly fast.



THE GREAT PIE DEBATE



I love New Zealand pies. I really do. I am deeply saddened that I cannot ship any to the States. These little golden pastries stuffed with meat and cheese would sell incredibly well over there. However, how could you not have pumpkin pie? Chocolate pie? Strawberry-rhubarb? The options are endless (and delicious).

ANDREW DE LA RUE/FAIRFAX Everyone loves a good meat pie. But what about chocolate pie? Or pumpkin?

ALCOHOL IS INCREDIBLY EXPENSIVE HERE

Now, I was warned of this before coming over. However, I did not expect all of the laws restricting the sale and supply of alcohol. Back home, pubs and restaurants advertise "Happy Hour" boasting cheap booze and pitchers of strong cocktails. In New Zealand, an establishment could lose their licence for such a deal. I miss brunch time "man-mosas" (pints of mimosa) and yardsticks of frozen daiquiris. Nothing beats slip-sliding around a water park while you can barely stand up straight. Seriously though, please drink safely.

YOUR MONEY LOOKS LIKE PLASTIC MONOPOLY MONEY

It's actually beautiful. I enjoy the bright colours and durable texture. Though, I miss my dollar bills. So many things back home cost just one US dollar. It's simple and easy. Those NZ$1 and NZ$2 coins makes me feel like I'm spending more money than necessary. Besides, who actually carries coins? They get a bit heavy.

HALLOWEEN IS NOT MUCH OF A HOLIDAY

Why would you not want a reason to dress up, eat lollies and drink coloured fizzy drinks? For almost an entire month, American houses are covered with carved pumpkins, spooky lights and pop-up scary sculptures. Children walk around with pillow cases and get them filled with sugary sweets. Adults decorate the inside of their houses and throw massive parties until the "ghouls come home". I would really like to share this tradition with my Kiwi mates.

SPEAKING OF HOLIDAYS...

In the US, it is rare to get a decent holiday, or "vacation". If you're lucky, you could get two weeks off from work. But, your boss better like you because you could not have a job when you get back. In the US, you can't just call out sick and you don't get much parental leave. I love bragging to my US friends about New Zealand's leave and holiday perks. Now that's a country that cares for its people.

- Stuff