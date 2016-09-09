Europe airfares cheaper than ever

NZ to Europe travel cheaper than ever, with return flights from $1259

It's never been cheaper to fly to London from New Zealand.

Airfares from New Zealand to Europe have dropped to an all-time low, with one travel agency offering return flights to London from $1259.

The flights were released by House of Travel on Thursday, and are with Malaysia Airlines. But the agency says even premium airlines like Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines and Emirates have slashed their fares to Europe by more than 15 per cent this year.

"You can now get to Europe on Singapore Airlines from $1759 return, and on Air New Zealand to London via Los Angeles for just $1999 return," House of Travel marketing director Ken Freer said.

"When you couple these deals with favourable exchange rates, it is a great time to be a Kiwi traveller - travel just keeps getting cheaper."

Flight Centre also released its lowest ever fares to London earlier this week, from $1349 return departing from Auckland with Air China.

Four years ago, the agency's best-advertised price for a return airfare to London was $2349 - almost double the price.

Following the Brexit vote in June, the British pound plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years, with the New Zealand dollar buying close to 53p - the best exchange rate in three years.

At today's exchange rates, a traveller converting $5000 into British pounds would receive approximately £2782, whereas 10 years ago this would have only bought around £1600.

Flight Centre general manager Sue Matson said now was possibly the best time ever to be travelling to the UK and Europe.

"It's hard to know how long this 'golden era' of travel will continue so my advice would be to make the most of the record low airfares and favourable exchange rates and travel as far and wide as possible," she said.

- Stuff