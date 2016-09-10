Air-born baby's free to travel

Baby boy gifted lifetime of flights from Buraq Air after mid-air birth

BURAQ AIR Just born and already the envy of many, Abdul Basset has a jet-set life ahead of him.

A baby born mid-air has had his first birthday present bestowed upon him - a lifetime's worth of free flights.

Born on Buraq Air between Libya's Tripoli and Niamey, Niger's capital, the cabin crew delivered the baby mid-flight after the boy's mother went into labour.

The airline announced Abdul Basset, named after the plane's captain, would have a lifetime's free tickets on Facebook to celebrate the in-flight birth.

Little Abdul will have the world at his fingertips, as the Tripoli-based airline offers flights within Libya and to destinations in North Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

He's not the first air-born child this year though, with little Haven coming into the world while on a flight between Dubai and Manila on August 14.

Haven didn't quite get as much as Abdul, but was gifted one million air miles for coming into the world on their Cebu Pacific flight, The Guardian reported.

While it seems like being born on a plane would be rare, there have been several. That includes the birth of Saw Jet Star, born not long before his mother was supposed to touch down in Yangon, Myanmar.

- Stuff