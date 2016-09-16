Out-of-office reply links to photos

Qantas gives the boring 'out of office' message a makeover

Give your workmates travel envy with your out of office message.
"Thanks for your email. I am currently out of office, and will be returning on blah, blah, blah..."

How many times have you taken annual leave and set up this auto-response on your work email? Doesn't exactly inspire raging travel envy, does it?

Well, now you can show your colleagues exactly what they're missing, thanks to a new Instagram tool.

Qantas and Instagram have teamed up so users can link their out of office message with their travel photos.
#epic

A photo posted by Lachlan Tweedie (@thetweedie) on

All you have to do is go to qantasoutofoffice.com, connect your Instagram account and email address, and enter your destination and travel dates.

When your workmates receive your out of office message, it will show an array of photos of you on holiday.

If you want to control what pictures appear (say, for example, you don't want your boss to see you overindulging on cocktails by the pool), you can simply add the hashtag #qantasoutofoffice to your 'grams.

The service launched on Friday, and is available to anyone with a Hotmail or Gmail account. 

What is the most creative out of office message you ever sent? Let us know in the comments.

 - Stuff

special offers