Airport to install 200 pokies

Puerto Rico airport to install 200 slot machines
Puerto Rico's government says it plans to install 200 slot machines at the island's main international airport to boost revenues amid a dire economic crisis.
Tourism officials said on Friday that the machines are expected to generate US$1.8 million (NZ$2.47 million) a year and create 23 jobs.
The first 120 machines have been installed in Terminals A and B. The remainder will be installed in October in Terminals A and C.
The US$125,000 project comes amid an increase in the closure of casinos across the US territory.
Puerto Rico is mired in a decade-long economic crisis and seeking to restructure nearly $US70 billion in public debt that the governor has said is unpayable.
- AAP
Comments