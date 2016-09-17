Airport to install 200 pokies

Puerto Rico airport to install 200 slot machines

Officials expect the machines to generate $2.47 million a year.
Puerto Rico's government says it plans to install 200 slot machines at the island's main international airport to boost revenues amid a dire economic crisis.

Tourism officials said on Friday that the machines are expected to generate US$1.8 million (NZ$2.47 million) a year and create 23 jobs.

The first 120 machines have been installed in Terminals A and B. The remainder will be installed in October in Terminals A and C.

The US$125,000 project comes amid an increase in the closure of casinos across the US territory.

Puerto Rico is mired in a decade-long economic crisis and seeking to restructure nearly $US70 billion in public debt that the governor has said is unpayable.

 
