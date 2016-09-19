Giant moon balloon set loose on street in China by Typhoon Meranti

The balloon appeared to envelope everything in its path as it bounced down a busy street in China.

The balloon appeared to envelope everything in its path as it bounced down a busy street in China.

A giant moon balloon baffled drivers on a busy Chinese street on Thursday as it floated down the road, rolling over cars and shocking onlookers.

The semi-deflated moon, which was part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Fuzhou, took flight after workers were dismantling it due to high winds.

The festival is an important national holiday where offerings are made to the moon but it was cancelled due to bad weather. 

Typhoon Meranti hit China on Thursday, causing extensive damage. The super typhoon has killed 28 people as winds reached speeds of up to 370 kilometres per hour, CNN reported.

However, no one was injured by the mammoth moon balloon. 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

travel headlines

South Island's best vantage point stuff nation gallery

Giant moon balloon on the loose

Syrian woman gives birth on flight

Phone battery catches fire on plane video

Coolio arrested at airport

Cabin crew 'like bouncers'

Anime pilgrimage, anyone?

The basic rules of tipping

World's 10 most epic motorcycle rides

Airport to install 200 pokies

Traffic woes? Take a tro-tro

From the beginning

Travel pics: Snap and win! gallery

Rejected pilots fail psych test

Qantas customers refunded

Ad Feedback
special offers