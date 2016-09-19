Giant moon balloon on the loose

Giant moon balloon set loose on street in China by Typhoon Meranti

The balloon appeared to envelope everything in its path as it bounced down a busy street in China.

A giant moon balloon baffled drivers on a busy Chinese street on Thursday as it floated down the road, rolling over cars and shocking onlookers.

The semi-deflated moon, which was part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Fuzhou, took flight after workers were dismantling it due to high winds.

The festival is an important national holiday where offerings are made to the moon but it was cancelled due to bad weather.

Typhoon Meranti hit China on Thursday, causing extensive damage. The super typhoon has killed 28 people as winds reached speeds of up to 370 kilometres per hour, CNN reported.

However, no one was injured by the mammoth moon balloon.

I think Giant Moon Balloon Rampage could be the next Sharknado. Especially if it eats people and things as it rolls over them & gets bigger — J A Mars (@thereforeijam) September 14, 2016 OMG! That runaway moon-balloon smushing people is high-larious! — Trudi Daniels (@Trudicsx) September 15, 2016

- Stuff