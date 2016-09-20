Wellington 'miracle' lauded

Huffington Post lauds Wellington's 'remarkable' creative resurgence

JOHN NICHOLSON/FAIRFAX NZ Shelly Bay was labelled by one entrepreneur as a growing tech hub, similar to LA's Silicon Valley before it took off in the 1970s.

First it was "the coolest little capital", now Wellington is being lauded as the "little city that could, and did".

Wellington's "miracle" transformation from "dull" and one-dimensional to bustling with creative and cultural enterprise has been praised in an article published on the Huffington Post's Australian edition.

On Friday, Wellington was lauded for its transition from a city dependent on Government employment to one thriving with entrepreneurship and self-starters on the wide-reaching news and blogging site, which has a global audience of 214 million people, and 1.18m readers in Australia.

Supplied Wellington's geographic layout, with its hills leading to a central hub, has been hailed as one of the reasons for the city's innovative and collaborative spirit.

The article, titled Wellington, The Little City That Could, and Did, noted Wellington beat Auckland, and New Zealand as a whole, in terms of economic growth this year, and said that was the culmination of an "economic and cultural miracle" in recent decades.

"If you didn't know anything about Wellington NZ, you might think it was a little like Canberra – national capital, public service town, small in size and a reputation for being a bit dull," the article read.

SUPPLIED The Huffington Post credited Sir Peter Jackosn with leading Wellington's creative and cultural resurgence in recent decades.

"But this city has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a creative, cultural and economic success story."

Factory closures and earthquake-strengthening redevelopments hit Wellington business hard in the early 1980s, the article said.

But the city came through the other side and now had more bars, restaurants and cafes per capita than New York City.

The Weta studios are attracting some of the best tech talent in the world.

"And with a population of 204,000 – about the size of Hobart – it has around 800 start-up businesses."

A number of reasons were proposed for the revival, including innovation and a centralised population which led to collaboration, as well as the city's thriving coffee scene which meant there were no shortage of places to sit and chew the fat.

Hannah's Laneway, home to specialty companies including Six Barrels Soda, Fix and Fog and the Wellington Chocolate Factory, was the perfect example of the city's "start-up spirit", the article said.

Supplied The Weta Cave Workshop tours have attracted more than 110,000 visitors to date.

However, the prime catalyst for the city's renewal was credited to the work of Sir Peter Jackson.

The Oscar-winning film director's Miramar-based Weta studios now attracted the best tech talent from New Zealand and overseas, while the Weta Cave Workshop tours attracted thousands of visitors each year.

The praise follows Lonely Planet labelling Wellington the "coolest little capital in the world" in 2010.

RHIANNON MCCONNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Miriam Ramos, general manager of The Wellington Chocolate Factory, one of the many start-up businesses credited with transforming Wellington.

Adele Fitzpatrick, general manager of destination and marketing for the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency, said the organisation paid $1940 to bring the reporter to the city and provide four nights' accommodation.

While she could not put a dollar figure on the article's possible economic value, Fitzpatrick said it would far outweigh the cost of bringing a reporter to the city.



"It's this type of third party endorsement that will be an influential part of the decision making process in encouraging high-skilled talent to move to Wellington to work, or for someone to invest."

The article depicted Wellington's pragmatic ethos, she said.

BETHANY MITCHELL/SUPPLIED Mojo training manager Alan Bruce, left, and manager John Cole at The Beanery on Lambton Square, one of Mojo Coffee's many central Wellington outlets.

"It's a small place and nobody burns a bridge in this city. We all just get on and collaborate in order to be better."

Wellington City Council economic growth and arts committee chair Jo Coughlan agreed Wellington had work to do 30 years ago, and had put a lot of money into the creative arts, culture, sport and tech industries.

"We've now got a $2.5 billion tech industry in Wellington, with 15,000 jobs.

"It's wonderful to be internationally recognised as a city that's really on a roll."

Mayor Celia Wade-Brown also welcomed the praise.

"I've loved the increasing diversity and confidence since the 80s. Wellingtonians welcome difference – in ethnicity, culture, food and events. These have grown immensely since the 80s when there was just one Indian restaurant, for example."

WHAT IS THE HUFFINGTON POST?

American online news and blog site with localised and international editions. Launched in 2005, it offers news, satire, blogs and original content across a range of topics.

It has an Australian audience of 1.18 million monthly users, and a global audience of 214m. It has more than 8m Facebook followers and nearly 8m Twitter followers. The Australian edition has 568,000 Facebook followers and 14,600 Twitter followers.

