Elephant kills tourist taking photo

THOMAS MUKOYA An elephant walks in the open field within the Amboseli National Park, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi.

An elephant killed an Italian tourist in Kenya's coastal region after he moved closer to get a better photo.

Malindi Police Chief Muchangi Mutava said the 66-year-old man saw the elephant at a watering hole at the Swara Camp in Kulalu ranch on Sunday and went to take photographs.

The police chief says the man was having breakfast with his wife in their tent when he left to photograph the elephant.

THOMAS MUKOYA The animal killed an Italian tourist in Kenya's coastal region after he moved closer to get a better photo.

However, the Italian tourist provoked the elephant which charged toward him.

Kulalu Ranch is a tourist draw because it has a wide range of wildlife.

The tourist sustained serious injuries to his left leg and died at the camp, Mutava said.

Mutava says the couple was scheduled to depart Kenya next month when their tourist visa expires.

