Man lived in airport for 18 days

Man jailed for forging boarding passes that allowed him to live in Changi Airport for three weeks

A Malaysian man who spent nearly three weeks living in Singapore Airport's executive lounges has been jailed for forging numerous boarding pass.

Raejali Buntut missed his flight to Kuala Lumpur on August 21 and stayed in Changi Airport for 18 days, local media reported.

Buntut slept on the chairs, ate his meals at the lounges and used the showers after he created 31 fake passes.

Most passengers enter the airport at Terminal 3, the newest and largest terminal at Changi, which is where Singapore Airlines is based.

The 33-year-old former businessman was jailed for two weeks on September 16, Straits Times reported.

Singapore's sprawling Changi Airport.

The former business development manager with Royale Consultant Management in Singapore pleaded guilty to three out of 31 charges of forgery.

Buntut downloaded images of mobile boarding passes issued by Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines and used an image editing software on his laptop to alter them, the Singapore news outlet reported.

He inserted his name, a false flight number and a false destination on the passes, before sending them to his phone.

Buntut was eventually arrested after staff became suspicious.

- Stuff