An amazing video has emerged of a leopard 'playing' with a toddler up against the glass at a zoo in Virginia, US.

The footage, captured at the Creation Kingdom Zoo last week, shows 17-month-old Grayson bravely standing up to the animal as it repeatedly charges against the glass enclosure. 

"I took him to the zoo and it was neat to see such an active animal," Grayson's mother said.

"This leopard is either playing with or trying to eat Grayson," she continued.

"Thank goodness for glass!" she added

The animal repeatedly charged against the glass enclosure but the child didn't flinch.

 - Stuff

special offers