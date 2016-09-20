The Travel Bra gives female travellers a safe place to store their valuables

Kickstarter / Annie Holden The bra contains pockets for women hide their passport and valuables.

Stuffing cash into your bra cups has long been a popular storage option for ladies on a night out.

But one savvy traveller has taken the concept to the next level, creating a "travel bra" that can discreetly hold your valuables, credit cards, and even your passport.

Australian anthropologist Annie Holden has spent the past 20 years travelling to remote places for her work, often having to carry large amounts of cash on her.

The Travel Bra The Travel Bra has hidden pockets and sleeves for cash, cards, and passports.

"I used to always use a money belt," she said.

READ MORE:

* How to travel around the world in two carry-ons (sort of)

* 10 travel accessories you really don't need to pack

* How to travel lighter and smarter

* Travel tips: Better ways to save money when travelling

"But they're really obvious. Everyone knows you're wearing one, so they know where your valuables are. I just thought, there's got to be a better way."

She teamed up with Kiwi lingerie designer Brenda Barnett, who had worked for the likes of Triumph International and Marks and Spencer.

After six months of development and wearability tests, they came up with an alternative to the bum bag - a full-support bra with hidden pockets and sleeves for items like credit cards, cash, jewellery, and hotel keys.

There's also a drop-down pocket to store your passport, which can be tucked under the band when not in use.

Holden said this was particularly important in an era of increased concern about stolen passports

"I've had a situation where I was staying at a backpackers and woke up at 4 in the morning and there was a girl leaving, taking my passport with her."

Thefts onboard airplanes were also becoming more common, she said.

"I never used to worry about looking after valuables while I was on a plane because I thought, surely that is one place where people would not steal. But even on planes these days, people will steal.

"You don't want to keep things in your bag, you want to keep them in your bra."

Holden is now launching a Kickstarter campaign for the Ultra-Light Travel Bra, a lighter sister of the original Travel Bra with additional features, like a plunging neckline and a U-back.

For male travellers, there are Travel Trunks, undies with hidden pockets on the thigh for cash, passport and cards.

- Stuff