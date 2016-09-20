Australian man doesn't want recognition for helping homeless Kiwi woman

James Mooney A man withdraws money for a homeless woman who is trying to get back to New Zealand.

A man being called a hero for withdrawing enough money from an ATM to allow a homeless stranger to buy herself a plane ticket home to her family in New Zealand doesn't want any recognition.

Daniel Roose, 38, gave a woman believed to be called Jess $AU350 on Saturday night in Northbridge, Perth so she could get home.

Roose had been through his own struggles and wanted to help Jess who was being "judged" by onlookers.

Facebook / Brothers and Sisters Daniel Roose helps a homeless stranger get back to her family in New Zealand.

"I was across the road leaving a work thing and I saw people walking past something and then I saw this poor little girl being judged by so many and I hate that. I asked her what she needed and she said she needed to get to New Zealand and yeah I helped," he said.

"I saw someone who needed a helping hand - I'm not after recognition."

READ MORE

* The complex paths to homelessness

* A day in the life of Kevin: 47 and homeless

* LA home opened to stranded Kiwis

Facebook / Brothers and Sisters Siham and Mirwan Carollisen (far right and far left) helping the homeless in Northbridge earlier this year.

"I've been through stuff myself. Just gone through money problems and had demons from the past. I've felt like there's no one to help and I've been judged before and I could see people walking past and not helping.

"But now I've got a real good job, I work for a worldwide company as a factory supervisor," he said.

He said he stopped to help Jess because he knew what it was like to be in a situation out of your control.

"People don't become homeless because their bored or lazy. Some top executives become homeless," he said.

"People don't know what others go through ae?"

Footage of the random act of kindness, which occurred in Perth, Australia, on Saturday night, has been watched more than 20,000 times since homeless advocate, Siham Carollisen, uploaded the video to her Brothers & Sisters Perth Facebook page.

"We had seen her before in the inner part of Perth and were surprised to see her in Northbridge.... it turned out, Jess is on a mission," said Carollisen.

"Having recently reconnected with her family back home after being estranged for a long time, she has decided it is time to return to New Zealand.

Jess was not an Australian resident so "was not eligible for government support, and was sleeping rough".

But her luck quickly changed thanks to Roose's intervention.

"He asked why she was there, why we were with her and what we get out of it," Carollisen said.

"As Jess told him stories of the reality of living on the streets it was clear he was affected.

"He listened, and without another word, held out his hand and said 'Come with me, I'll sort you out.'"

"We're just standing at the ANZ on James Street right now, this is our homeless friend Jess - a kind stranger has just gone to the ATM to withdraw funds," she is heard saying in the video.

Handing over a wad of $50 notes, Roose, hugged the woman and told her "you're a good person, go home".

Roose said he was't sure if Jess ended up buying a plane ticket, and Oscar Graetz from Brothers & Sisters Perth said they didn't take Jess to the airport.

"She has a significant other here and we believe they are still trying to raise funds for him to accompany her," Graetz said.

Roose said it was none of his business what Jess did with the money, it was just a chance to give someone a helping hand.

Jess thanked and blessed Roose, while Carollisen can be heard saying "we need more people like you in this world mate, you're an absolute legend".

- watoday.com.au