Wellington's long-haul era begins

A few light bumps for Singapore Airlines' first touchdown in Wellington

Supplied Wide-bodied Boeing 777-200 Singapore Airlines jets will be flying the Wellington-Canberra-Singapore route from September 21.

Wellington's first long-haul connection looks set to touch down with just a few minor bumps.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ291, from Singapore via Canberra, is expected to land in Wellington at 3.05pm on Wednesday, when it will be greeted with a powhiri.

Its arrival marks Wellington's first long-haul connection, albeit one that stops over in Australia's capital.

Andrew Gorrie The new route will mark Wellington's first long-haul connection.

According to MetService, the plane would be arriving into a southerly wind with gusts up to 56kmh.

READ MORE:

* Singapore Airlines says bookings for new Wellington flights 'encouraging'

* Air NZ gets onboard Wellington to Singapore flight

* Canberra: A close-by capital, suffused with charm

* What it's like to fly business class for the first time

* Inside the Singapore Airlines Training Centre: How to be a Singapore Girl

* Wellington hopes Singapore Airlines flights will entice international students

Some moderate turbulence was expected at about 1800 metres but any bumps were likely to be light.

We're ready for our inaugural Capital Express service, connecting Singapore, Canberra, & Wellington! pic.twitter.com/v42PRGF5PQ — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) September 20, 2016

Passengers on the inaugural flight left Singapore at 11pm local time on Tuesday night, landing shortly after 8am Australia time (10am NZ time) on Wednesday.

Singapore Airlines aimed to have the Boeing 777-200 aircraft on the tarmac in Canberra for less than 90 minutes, with passengers not needing to clear customs.

Singapore Airlines put on quite a show for the inaugural passengers, which included speeches, food and drink, singing and photos.

EDGAR SU/REUTERS Singapore Airlines flight attendants walk to the departure gate at Changi Airport in Singapore.

According to the airline, the "Capital Express" route will run four times per week on 266-seat retro-fitted Boeing 777-200s with 38 business class seats and 228 economy seats.

As well as opening up Wellington's first long-haul connection, it marks the beginning of direct flights between the capital cities of New Zealand and Australia.

According to Wellington Airport's website, the plane is expected to arrive on schedule at gate 23 at 3.05pm before flying out, initially for Canberra, at 8.15pm.

EDGAR SU/REUTERS Changi Airport in Singapore.

The Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency said the flights would add 110,000 seats in and out of Wellington annually which was a 10 per cent increase in Wellington Airport's international capacity.

"It completely opens up Wellington as a destination throughout Asia and Europe," chief executive Chris Whelan said.

"And because destinations like Auckland and Queenstown are at capacity during peak travel periods, we know travel sellers worldwide are actively looking for new and different places and things to do in New Zealand for their clients.".

Seats for the new flight went on sale in January, with return flights from Wellington to Singapore starting at $1808.

Singapore Airlines had been in talks with Wellington for around two years about a route to the capital.



- Stuff