World’s shortest international flight: Switzerland to Germany in eight minutes

WikiCommons People's Viennaline is an Austrian airline headquartered in Vienna. It operates scheduled passenger flights from its base at St Gallen-Altenrhein Airport in Switzerland.

There's about to be a new record set for the world's shortest international flight.

Up until now, the 10-minute, 50 kilometre jaunt between Vienna and Bratislava was thought to hold the record.

However, a commercial airline is reportedly ready to start flying between St Gallen in Switzerland to Friedrichshafen in Germany.

Read more:

* Short flights: Is it faster to take the bus?

* Auckland welcomes world record passenger flight

* World's most extreme and scary airports

* Big problem with billion dollar airport

From October 31, People's Viennaline will open a new route between St Gallen/Altenrhein, Friedrichshafen and Cologne. The first leg of the flight will be under 25km and take about eight minutes, The World of Aviation reported.

The flights will be operated by an Embraer ERJ135.

At present, people travelling between the two countries can drive 77km, which takes about one hour. Alternatively, there is a ferry service available but is longer again, at one hour and twenty minutes.

The world's shortest domestic flight is operated between two villages in the north of Scotland.

The commercial flight between Westray and Papa Westray in the Orkney Islands takes just 47 seconds.

- Stuff