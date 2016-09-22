Flight test: Singapore to Wellington on the inaugural 'Capital Express'

ROSS GIBLIN\STUFF.CO.NZ Wellington's first long-haul connection has touched down in the capital with the arrival of Singapore Airlines flight from Canberra and Singapore.

The Singapore Airlines "Capital Express" flight between Singapore and Wellington, via Canberra, is Wellington's first long-haul flight and Canberra's first international flight.

THE AIRLINE Singapore Airlines

THE ROUTE Singapore to Wellington, via a short hour-and-a-half stopover in Canberra, where passengers do not need to go through customs. It was the inaugural "Capital Express" flight which saw Wellington become Singapore Airlines' third New Zealand destination, after the airline first flew to Auckland 40 years ago, and Christchurch 30 years ago.

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Singapore Airlines' inaugural flight from Singapore and Canberra touching down in Wellington.

THE PLANE Boeing 777-200.

TIME IN THE AIR Singapore to Canberra was about 7 hours, 30 minutes, while Canberra to Wellington was just over three hours.

THE LOYALTY PLAN Krisflyer (Star Alliance airlines)

Ross Giblin/Fairfax NZ The first long-haul flight was met with a powhiri.

UP THE BACK OR AT THE POINTY END Seat 14F for the first leg, nestled comfortably in the middle aisle of business class, before shifting to 19K for the second leg, a window seat at the back end of business class. Business class was mostly full, and economy appeared to be the same.

THE SEAT STUFF Singapore Airlines flew me from Auckland to Singapore the day before the inaugural "Capital Express" on a Boeing 777-300, where I was seated in the front row of business class.

The business class configuration for the new service has three lots of two seats, whereas the Auckland flight had four seats across a row. As such, the business class seats were not as spacious on the "Capital Express", and only reclined to an 8 degrees incline flat, as opposed to the lie-flat bed on the Auckland route.

There are 38 business class seats on the "Capital Express", each with access to AC power supply, and 228 economy class seats. There is some storage down the side of the seat for a laptop, and a couple of compartments for locking away things like a phone or pair of glasses, but again, not as much storage as the 777-300. You also get a nice pillow, socks, an eye mask and some slippers (which I am a real sucker for).

BAGGAGE ALLOWANCE In business class, up to 40kg and two carry-on items, at 7kg.

COMFORT FACTOR Having flown two different Singapore Airlines business classes over the course of three days, I have to say the seat on the Auckland route was better than that offered on the "Capital Express".

A person at the Singapore Airlines training centre told us the Auckland route's seats were the "new" business class, and apparently have attracted criticism for being too big - you won't be hearing that from me, though.

I'm taller than most and the 8 degrees incline flat on the "Capital Express" can feel like you are battling a slippery slope, but to be fair, I comfortably slept a good few hours on the first leg. This may have been down to an 11pm departure time and a departure gate party where the champagne was flowing. The bigger business class seats on the Auckland route really do offer an opportunity to make a bed and stretch right out, though, and I was disappointed to not find them on the "Capital Express".

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT The Krisworld in-flight entertainment service had 80 movies and 126 TV shows, as well as music, games and other applications, on a 39.1cm screen.

The system looked slightly dated, again particularly when compared to the "new" business class, but was serviceable for the two flights. It took a while to get used to, but the screen and sound quality was good. Fewer movies than the Auckland route, which included instant classics like Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising - the sort of low-brow comedy which goes down really well on long-haul flights.

THE SERVICE It's hard to complain with business class, really. You never go wanting for a hot towel, the toilets have nice little extras like linen towels and mouthwash, and the famous Singapore Girl air hostesses always had a smile on their faces. I was a little perturbed to miss out on the nuts everyone else seemed to get after departing Singapore, but will let it slide.

FEEDING TIME This is where I reckon business class really excels. The first leg of the flight departs late at night, and so you are given the choice of eating straight away before having a rest, or taking a nap before waking up to breakfast in the morning. The onboard menus suggested you could choose both, but the air hostess did not offer as much.

I opted for the American breakfast - eggs, pork sausage, mushroom, tomato and potatoes - which was accompanied by yoghurt, fruit, bread, everything. On the second leg to Wellington we were served a light lunch, which started with a colossal crab salad, then choice of pork belly, beef, or chicken. I went with the local beef in mustard-herb crust, which was the best meal I have ever had on a flight. The chocolate mousse and cheese and crackers went down well, too. Oh and you can choose from a whole range of beers, wines, juices, teas and coffees.

THE VERDICT The "Capital Express" went by without my even noticing, which I think might be the idea. The late night departure meant I slept most of the first leg, the stopover was so short it felt like nothing more than a breather, and the final leg to Wellington helped you wind up for the day ahead without any hassle. It's Wellington's first long-haul flight but it felt a lot shorter than the Auckland to Singapore leg, even if technically that's not the case. I did think the Auckland route has a much nicer business class but beggars can't be choosers.

FREQUENCY The "Capital Express" will operate four times a week on a Wellington to Canberra to Singapore routing with return services on the inverse route.

Hamish McNicol flew courtesy of Singapore Airlines.

- Stuff