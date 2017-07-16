Flight test: Auckland to Manila on Philippines Airlines

Supplied The Philippines Airlines A321-200, which flies from Auckland to Manila via Cairns.

Would I fly this again? Yes, especially when they roll out the lie-flat beds.

The Airline: Philippines Airlines (PAL), Asia's first airline.

The Route: Auckland to Manila, via Cairns. That's 11,223 kilometres.

Supplied There's more room up the front in Philippine Airlines' A321-200.

The plane: An A321-200. It appeared to have a fair few kilometres on the speedo but was clean and tidy. The capacity is 199 passengers but on the Auckland to Cairns leg there were only 120 and we picked up 10 travellers in Cairns.

Time in the air: Around 11 hours, 42 minutes. We left Auckland on time at 6.15pm but our scheduled 45-minute transit time in Oz stretched to well over an hour by the time we re-boarded the plane

Up the back or in the pointy end: 1K in business class, as close as you can get to the front of the plane without flying it. The 12 business class seats are configured in a 2-2 arrangement, while economy fliers are seated in a 3-3 formation.

The seat stuff: The biggest surprise is that the business-class seats don't fold down to life-flat beds. The pitch is a comfortable 94cm and there's enough room to wiggle around, but the darned things just don't go all the way down. Fortunately, I come in at a smidge under five foot, so I was able to curl up and get some sleep. There's not much room to store your bits and pieces, but in-seat phone charging is available. I'm told lie-flat seating on the Auckland-Manila route is coming soon.

Baggage allowance: 40kg in business, 23kg in economy.

The service: Superb on both legs. Bonus points for having a cabin crew member named Cherry Pie. "That's my real name,' joked the gorgeous Manila-based attendant. "I don't know what my parents were thinking when they named me!"

Comfort factor: Spacious with enough room so you don't have to disturb your seat mate when nature calls. The covetable royal blue L'Occitane goodie bag almost made up for the lack of a life-flat bed. The perfume, lip balm and moisturisers went down a treat.

That's entertainment: iPads loaded with the latest releases and a range of international and foreign TV shows, which do away with the need for in-seat screens that never quite angle as well as you'd like them. I settled in to watch La La Land, hoping I'd like it better the second time around. Sadly, it wasn't any better at 30,000 feet.

Feeding time: I'd ordered a special meal but swapped with my colleague when I realised she wasn't overly fussed with her coco cream prawns in a spicy turmeric sauce. If I'd been of the carnivorous persuasion, I could have opted for chicken with mushrooms in a black truffle cream sauce. A Filipino speciality, the Davao Chocolate E-Pudding with caramelised bananas, helped fill in the gaps. Breakfast on the second leg is a fruit platter and frittata, but I could have tried the Filipino national dish, chicken adobe and eggs (basically stewed chicken in a soya-vinegar marinade served with boiled eggs which, according to the passenger behind me, is much nicer than it sounds).

The verdict: The lack of a lie-flat seat aside, it was a seamless and pleasant, if unremarkable, experience. It would be nice not to have to detour to Cairns, but overall it was worth it to get to one of the most fabulously under-rated destinations on the planet.

The transit: Would have been more bearable had we been allowed to use the executive lounge at Cairns. Instead, a surly woman told us that only Philippines Airlines business class passengers starting their journey in Cairns were allowed into the lounge, not those transiting with the same airline.

The frequency: Philippine Airlines flies from Auckland to Manila, via Cairns, four times a week. Business class return fares are $3024, while economy are $1244. See philippineairlines.com

The writer travelled courtesy of Philippine Airlines

