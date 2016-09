How to pack a travel bag 'like a pro'

Newsflare A cool life-hack video has emerged demonstrating how to pack a travel bag "like a pro".

Yes there is rolling and folding. But did you know teabags in your shoes can prevent odours from spreading?

Here are the hacks even the seasoned travellers don't know.

Put plastic beneath the lid of your liquids to stop any unwanted leaks.

- Stuff