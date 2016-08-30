Fearless six-year-old jumps out of a plane at 6000 feet

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff.co.nz Six-year-old Xanthe is one of the youngest skydivers to have completed a jump with Skydiving Kiwis.

When six-year-old Xanthe finished her first skydive, she immediately wanted to do it again.

The pint-sized adventurer from Christchurch completed the tandem leap from 6000 feet at Skydiving Kiwis in Ashburton on Sunday.

She had "begged" to have a go after watching her stepdad, Jono Townsend, jump from the plane.

SUPPLIED Six-year-old skydiver Xanthe, with mum Miranda Townsend and stepdad Jono Townsend.

"I tried to talk her out of it a little bit, but she wasn't having any of it," said her mum, Miranda Townsend.

SUPPLIED Xanthe gets ready for her big jump.

"She's absolutely fearless. I'm the opposite - I would never jump out of a plane, I don't even like going in planes."

Townsend said the instructor "spent a while thinking about it", and checked the harness fit snugly.

It did, and so off Xanthe went - becoming one of the company's youngest skydivers.

SUPPLIED Xanthe made the tandem jump from 6000 feet.

"She wasn't at all nervous, just totally excited," Townsend said.

"One of the first things she said when she landed was that she wanted to do it again."

Xanthe, a student at Thorrington Primary School, took a flash drive with all of her skydiving photos on it to show her classmates at school today, Townsend said.

Greg Barraclough, owner of Skydiving Kiwis, said they had also had a six-year-old boy doing a jump a couple of years ago.

"There is actually no age limit in New Zealand for skydiving," he said, although his own company would not take anyone under six.

Barraclough said children tended to enjoy skydiving, as they didn't overthink it.

"They don't really have the realisation of the heights. Adults know falling from a big height can hurt."

